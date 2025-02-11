Genesis Invitational past 10 winners explored

The PGA Tour is heading to Torrey Pines for the 2025 Genesis Invitational, which will take place from February 13 to 16. It is the third signature event on the PGA Tour and will feature top players such as defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, World No.1 Scottie Schefler, and Rory McIlroy, among others.

Macdonald Smith and Lloyd Mangrum have won the Genesis Invitational four times, making them the players with the most victories in this event. Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, and Bubba Watson share the second-highest number of wins, with three each.

In 2024, Hideki Matsuyama won the signature event with a final-round 62 at Riviera Country Club, marking his ninth PGA Tour win. He finished at 17-under 267 with a three-shot victory ahead of Will Zalatoris and Luke List, who both tied at T2.

Trending

Jon Rahm, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, won the 2023 Genesis Invitational at 28. He shot a total of 17-under 267. Max Homa closely followed him in second place, and Patrick Cantlay was third.

In 2022, Joaquin Niemann clinched the trophy with a 19-under 265 score. Niemann was two shots ahead of the runners-up, Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young, who finished at 17-under 267.

The 2021 winner was six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa. He outlasted Tony Finau in a final-round playoff at Riviera Country Club. Homa finished at 12-under 272, beating Finau by one shot in the playoff.

In the preceding year, Adam Scott took the title home, making his first PGA Tour win since 2016. He secured a two-shot victory ahead of Matt Kuchar, Kang Sun Hoon, and Scott Brown.

Here’s a list of the past 10 Genesis Invitational winners:

Hideki Matsuyama- 2024

Jon Rahm- 2023

Joaquin Niemann- 2022

Max Homa- 2021

Adam Scott-2020

J.B. Holmes- 2019

Bubba Watson- 2018

Dustin Johnson- 2017

Bubba Watson- 2016

James Hahn- 2015

Tiger Woods withdraws from the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods was due to compete in the 2025 Genesis Invitational, beginning February 13. He received a sponsor exemption available to PGA Tour players with 80 or more wins. However, he recently withdrew following the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

The golf legend took to Instagram on February 4 to announce his mother’s passing. He expressed his love for her, calling her his “biggest fan” and “greatest supporter.”

A few days after the announcement, Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, which was supposed to be his first PGA Tour start of the year. The golf legend shared the news on Instagram, saying that although he planned to tee off at Torrey Pines, he is just not ready and is still processing the loss of his mother.

Although Tiger Woods will not be competing in the event, he hopes to be at Torrey Pines later this week as the event's host.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback