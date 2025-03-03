"May be tight!", "This is gonna be epic!": Fans thrilled with Phil Mickelson, John Daly YouTube collaboration

Phil Mickelson, John Daly, and Grant Horvat will come together for a special YouTube collaboration, as shared by the YouTuber on social media. Daly's son, John Daly II, will also be joining the trio for the 2v2 match.

Ad

Horvat took to his social media to announce this special collaboration. He posted an image of the quartet, mentioning that the video would be released on Monday, March 3. He wrote:

"Our next 2v2. Coming tomorrow. Who you taking?"

Phil Mickelson reshared the post, expressing his excitement for the collaboration.

"It’s happening"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This collaboration between Mickelson and John Daly will be one of the rare times the LIV Golf and PGA Tour members come together for a fun video. Teams are still unclear, however, possibilities have only fueled more curiosity among fans.

Fans rushed to Lefty's comment section to show their enthusiasm for the collaboration. They also picked which team or participant they were supporting.

"JDJ can take Grant, JD outmatched by Phil. May be tight!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Phil and Grant is my pick - it should be a great and entertaining match!" one fan said.

"YouTube golf is the best to watch and you and Grant are making it better!!" another added.

"This is gonna be epic!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think Team Daly takes it by a nose," one fan wrote.

"This is going to be cinema," another commented.

Well, when someone as flamboyant as John Daly and as unpredictable as Phil Mickelson step together on the field, it is bound to generate excitement.

Is Phil Mickelson taking part in the Seminole Pro-Member this week?

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

While Phil Mickelson, Grant Horvat, John Daly, and his son's collaboration video drops on Monday, another exciting golf event will take place that morning. However, the latter won't be available for fans to watch.

Ad

The Seminole Pro-Member tournament at the Seminole Golf Club in Florida is arguably the most exclusive golf event in the world, with top celebrities, athletes and business personalities participating. However, the allure of the tournament is that it is not broadcast on TV. In fact, the club itself made its TV debut very late.

Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Ernie Els, and others will participate in the Seminole Pro-Member. Although the event wouldn't be a part of the PGA Tour, the league would support it. Hence, LIV Golf members would not be invited to the tournament.

Ad

Hence, Phil Mickelson will not play at the Seminole Pro-Member event. Not just him, but several other LIV Golfers, such as Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau, among others, will also miss out on the tournament.

LIV Golf stars will next be seen in competitive action at the Saudi-backed circuit's Hong Kong event this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback