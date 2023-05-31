Memorial Tournament 2023 weather forecast: Muirfield Village Golf Club weather explored

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is set to start from June 1 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. According to the weather forecasts, we should be in for an uninterrupted weekend of golf.

On Thursday, the temperature is expected to go as high as 86 degrees and as low as 59 degrees, with an eight percent chance of precipitation. Friday has a maximum temperature of 90 degrees and minimum of 63 degrees. There's also a 12 percent chance of rainfall.

Temperatures can go up to 86 degrees on Saturday and could get as low as 62 degrees, with a 17 percent chance of precipitation. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 84 degrees, while the minimum should be 59 degrees. The final day of the tournament will have an eight percent chance of rainfall.

What is the tee time of Memorial Tournament 2023 Round 1?

The Memorial Tournament 2023 will commence on June 1, Thursday. The first tee will start at 7:00 am at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Here are the tee timings and pairings for round 1 on Thursday:

1st tee

7 am - Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton

7:12 am - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery

7:24 am - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

7:36 am - Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd

7:48 am - Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis

8 am - Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar

8:12 am - Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

8:24 am - J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink

8:36 am - Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley

8:48 am - Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup

12 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens

12:12 pm - David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim

12:24 pm - Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi

12:36 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen

12:48 pm - Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari

1 pm - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka

1:12 pm - Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker

1:24 pm - Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings

1:36 pm - Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder

1:48 pm - Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi

10th tee

7:05 am - Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson

7:17 am - Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy

7:29 am - Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh

7:41 am - Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:53 am - Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 am - Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:17 am - Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:29 am - Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young

8:41 am - Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

8:53 am - Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

12:05 pm - Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

12:17 pm - David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith

12:29 pm - Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

12:41 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12:53 pm - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:17 pm - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland

1:29 pm - Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

1:41 pm - Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower

1:53 pm - MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

The tee times and pairings for round 2 on Friday will be released after the end of round 1.

Poll : 0 votes