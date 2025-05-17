Michael Block blames bizarre reason for missing the PGA Championship 2025 cut

Michael Block attempted to secure his maiden PGA Tour title in the 2025 PGA Championship, but he missed the cut. Following his second round, he attributed his poor performance to the small number of people who were present to watch him play.

Block won the Southern Indiana Invitational and Owensboro Intercollegiate in 1996 as an amateur. He turned pro in 2008 and won the PGA Professional National Championship in 2014. Block has also won the Southern California PGA Championship four times.

The Nevada-born golfer shot four double bogeys in his second round at Quail Hollow Club and finished with an 11-over, missing the cut. When speaking to Golf.com, Michael Block insisted that he performs better when there are more people to watch him play. He said (via NUCLR Golf):

"That's kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that's when I hit my shots…. When there's no one around, that's when I hit my worst shots. That's something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd.”

Michael Block added that he needs to improve his game to attract bigger crowds to watch him play, saying:

“I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good this week.”

Michael Block’s second round was riddled with bogeys and only two birdies across 18 holes. He shot a birdie on the 11th and another on the seventh. At the end of the day, he carded 11-over 82, bringing his total to 15-over 157 across 36 holes.

Notably, the 48-year-old golfer missed the cut in the PGA Championship in 2024. However, he performed great in the 2023 tournament and finished at T15.

Michael Block’s scorecards from the 2025 PGA Championship, Rounds 1 & 2

Here’s a look at Michael Block’s scorecard from Rounds 1 and 2 at the 2025 PGA Championship:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 6

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 6

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 6

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 6

