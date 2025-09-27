  • home icon
Michael Jordan drops 3-word reaction to sum up Team USA's Ryder Cup woes

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 27, 2025 14:10 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty

The first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup was a complete disaster for Team USA. Despite having the advantage of being the home team, the American side lost the majority of its matches, leaving Team Europe get a lead with a total score of 5.5-2.5. Interestingly, Michael Jordan was also present at the Bethpage Black Golf Club on the tournament's first day, and he, too, was upset after seeing Team USA slipping on the opening day again.

The basketball legend did not disclose his plan of visiting New York for the faceoff between Team USA and Team Europe, and instead, he was spotted by some fans among the crowd. Jordan's visit was reported by Golf.com, which also revealed that he was sighted after the morning sessions, during which Team USA was hammered by Team Europe, 3-1.

Michael Jordan looked at the scene and mouthed three words that defined the state of the American squad at the time. He stated:

"We got problems."
This problem with Team USA is not a new one, and it was supposed to be addressed in this Ryder Cup. After all, something similar occurred with them during the last edition of the tournament too. In the 2023 Ryder Cup which was held in Rome, Team Europe showed similar domination on the opening day, taking the lead with a total score of 6.5-1.5.

Aside from Michael Jordan, President Donald Trump was also present on the first day of the tournament to inspire the players and win it for the country. While his team slipped a bit, Trump has an entirely different perspective than Jordan, believing that Keegan Bradley's team can still pull it off.

President Donald Trump believes that Team USA can still win the 2025 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Morning Foursomes - Source: Getty

When President Trump walked inside the Bethpage Black Golf Club, it was a thrilling moment. The 11,000 fans in attendance cheered him on and even chanted "USA." Trump was not alone; his granddaughter Kai Trump, who is also a collegiate amateur golfer, was there with him, stirring up the crowd to cheer on their side.

While it was expected that Team USA would benefit from their President's appearance, things did not turn out as planned. Despite this, Donald Trump remains confident about Keegan Bradley's team, stating in an interview that their side will be able to win the whole thing in some way. According to Givemesport, Trump stated:

"We're going to get it done. One way or another, we'll get it done."

As of this writing, Team USA is also trailing in the morning sessions of Saturday's game, with the projected score currently being three wins for Team Europe and one win for Team USA, resulting in a total score of 8.5-3.5.

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
