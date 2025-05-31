Michael Kim admits a change he must make after popular golf course shares important data

Michael Kim made a very interesting comment recently about the statistics given by Erin Hills Golf Course. On May 31, Rick M, a social media influencer, tweeted out information on the players' tee boxes based on their driving distance using a 7-iron. There were seven categories, each named after a different color and divided by driving distance.
Rick M's caption in this X post effectively explains why distributing tee boxes according to 7-Iron is preferable. On his X (formerly Twitter), he explained:
"So Erin Hills recommends what tee box you play based on your 7-Iron distance. Would you choose your tee box based on their recommendation? Gold: 5081 yards Gold/White: 5656 White: 6238 Green/White: 6543 Green: 6801 Blue: 7316"
His caption continued,
"Why 7 iron instead of driver? Because men lie about their driver distance way more. (Or just overestimate.) I hit my 7 iron 165, but I hit my driver shorter relatively. So I would personally play shorter than their recommendation. I thinks it’s a great idea and they have had great success so far getting people to play shorter tees. This gets pace of play faster and people have more fun!"
Under this post, Michael Kim claimed that he thinks he should go one up on the table. His comment read,
"lol I guess I should play one box up. Nice!"
While there have been no reports on Michael Kim's distance average with 7-Iron, there is one assumption for it. The PGA Tour golfers' average distance with this club is roughly 176 yards (according to Golf Monthly). Kim, on the other hand, is known for power-striking shots with 4-Iron, so it is expected that his driving distance will be less than average.
How has Michael Kim's 2025 season gone thus far?
As of this writing, Michael Kim is currently competing in the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He finished the opening 36 holes five shots over par, tying for the 50th position. As a result, he just barely made it to the weekend. While he is not in contention for the tournament's lead, he has a solid opportunity of doing something significant.
Talking about Michael Kim's full season so far, here's a breakdown of it:
- Sony Open in Hawaii – 138 (-2), Missed Cut
- The American Express – 276 (-12), T43
- Farmers Insurance Open – 154 (+10), Missed Cut
- WM Phoenix Open – 267 (-17), T2
- The Genesis Invitational – 284 (-4), T13
- Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – 271 (-13), T13
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – 269 (-15), T6
- Arnold Palmer Invitational – 280 (-8), 4th
- THE PLAYERS Championship – 144 (E), Missed Cut
- Valspar Championship – 282 (-2), T28
- Texas Children’s Houston Open – 272 (-8), T32
- Masters Tournament – 287 (-1), T27
- RBC Heritage – 281 (-3), T54
- Truist Championship – 194 (+7), Withdrawn
- PGA Championship – 289 (+5), T55
- Charles Schwab Challenge – 275 (-5), T16