Michael Kim compares Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus to $3.6B-worth NBA legend & Bill Russell

Michael Kim is currently taking some time off from the golf courses following his missed cut at the 153rd Open Championship. The golfer recently shared a post on his X (previously Twitter) account, comparing Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to two NBA legends.As the 3M Open is currently underway at TPC Twin Cities, Kim's fans are definitely missing his post-round diaries and reviews. However, the golfer's latest post has been gaining quite some traction among X users.Today, Michael Kim reposted a tweet from NUCLR GOLF, which drew a comparison between golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.The post has made a clear comparison of wins, runner-ups in majors and golf events, top 5 finishes in majors, top 3 tour finishes, and missed cuts.Michael Kim compared Tiger Woods with $3.6 billion-worth Michael Jordan (as per Celebrity Net Worth) and Jack Nicklaus to the five-time NBA MVP and a 12-time All-Star, Bill Russell. Take a look at the X post here:&quot;Nicklaus-Bill Russell... Tiger- Michael Jordan&quot;Michael Kim last played in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The golfer encountered a few setbacks in the major, including five bogeys over the first 18 holes of play. He finished the first round with 3 over par 74.In the second round, Michael Kim scored three birdies and four bogeys, scoring a total of 1 over par 72. The golfer could not clear the cutline as his 36-hole total stood at 4 over par 146.When Michael Kim shared a picture of Tiger Woods playing in the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournamentThe PGA Tour pro was a part of the golf tournament hosted by Golden Bear at Muirfield Village. Before the Memorial Tournament kicked off, Kim had a practice session over the back nine of the course.Via a post on his X account, Michael Kim shared the experience of playing in the golf venue at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He also cited some major differences in Muirfield, especially around hole 11. Kim wrote in the caption of his tweet:&quot;Haven’t played Muirfield in a few yrs and I played the back nine today. Mostly the same but one big difference I noticed was on 11, there used to be really tall trees right side that made you hit fades around them to go for the green in two. But a lot of those tall trees are gone...&quot;Kim also shared two pictures, among which was a picture of Tiger Woods playing in the same location decades ago, which pointed out a major difference in the tree line. The golfer wrote:&quot;Added a picture from 99? 00? Either way you can kinda see how tall those trees on the right are when Tiger is hitting his second shot&quot;Screenshot from Kim's post on X/X: @Mike_kim714Kim posted a T44 after four rounds of play in this year's The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The PGA Tour pro carded a 72-hole total score of 8 over par 296 (overall 78-71-74-73) in the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament.