  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Michael Kim compares Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus to $3.6B-worth NBA legend & Bill Russell

Michael Kim compares Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus to $3.6B-worth NBA legend & Bill Russell

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:53 GMT
Tiger Woods (left), Michael Kim (middle), Jack Nicklaus (right) / Source: Imagn and Getty
Tiger Woods (left), Michael Kim (middle), Jack Nicklaus (right) / Source: Imagn and Getty

Michael Kim is currently taking some time off from the golf courses following his missed cut at the 153rd Open Championship. The golfer recently shared a post on his X (previously Twitter) account, comparing Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to two NBA legends.

Ad

As the 3M Open is currently underway at TPC Twin Cities, Kim's fans are definitely missing his post-round diaries and reviews. However, the golfer's latest post has been gaining quite some traction among X users.

Today, Michael Kim reposted a tweet from NUCLR GOLF, which drew a comparison between golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

The post has made a clear comparison of wins, runner-ups in majors and golf events, top 5 finishes in majors, top 3 tour finishes, and missed cuts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Michael Kim compared Tiger Woods with $3.6 billion-worth Michael Jordan (as per Celebrity Net Worth) and Jack Nicklaus to the five-time NBA MVP and a 12-time All-Star, Bill Russell. Take a look at the X post here:

"Nicklaus-Bill Russell... Tiger- Michael Jordan"
Ad

Michael Kim last played in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. The golfer encountered a few setbacks in the major, including five bogeys over the first 18 holes of play. He finished the first round with 3 over par 74.

In the second round, Michael Kim scored three birdies and four bogeys, scoring a total of 1 over par 72. The golfer could not clear the cutline as his 36-hole total stood at 4 over par 146.

When Michael Kim shared a picture of Tiger Woods playing in the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament

The PGA Tour pro was a part of the golf tournament hosted by Golden Bear at Muirfield Village. Before the Memorial Tournament kicked off, Kim had a practice session over the back nine of the course.

Ad

Via a post on his X account, Michael Kim shared the experience of playing in the golf venue at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He also cited some major differences in Muirfield, especially around hole 11. Kim wrote in the caption of his tweet:

"Haven’t played Muirfield in a few yrs and I played the back nine today. Mostly the same but one big difference I noticed was on 11, there used to be really tall trees right side that made you hit fades around them to go for the green in two. But a lot of those tall trees are gone..."
Ad

Kim also shared two pictures, among which was a picture of Tiger Woods playing in the same location decades ago, which pointed out a major difference in the tree line. The golfer wrote:

"Added a picture from 99? 00? Either way you can kinda see how tall those trees on the right are when Tiger is hitting his second shot"
Screenshot from Kim&#039;s post on X/X: @Mike_kim714
Screenshot from Kim's post on X/X: @Mike_kim714

Kim posted a T44 after four rounds of play in this year's The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The PGA Tour pro carded a 72-hole total score of 8 over par 296 (overall 78-71-74-73) in the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications