"Scottie Scheffler simply does what he has to do" – Jack Nicklaus pens heartfelt tribute to 3-time major winner after Memorial Tournament triumph

After a spectacular performance, Scottie Scheffler has successfully defended his title at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Afterwards, the tournament’s host and founder, Jack Nicklaus, posted a heartfelt message to the World No. 1 golfer, congratulating him for his triumph.

Last year, Scheffler claimed the title in seven PGA Tour tournaments, including the Masters and the Players Championship. He also won the 2024 Memorial Tournament with an 8-under 280, one stroke ahead of Collin Morikawa, the runner-up. This year, the 28-year-old golfer won the Memorial Tournament with a 10-under 278.

Jack Nicklaus shared a series of pictures captured from Scheffler’s final round at the Memorial Tournament on Instagram. In the caption, he praised the World No. 1 for being consistent in his game and said that he was proud of him.

“The 50th playing of @memorialgolf provided 4 seasons over 4 rounds, but the one constant was the play of @scottie.scheffler! Just as he has done the last few years on the @pgatour, including winning the 2024 Memorial, Scottie simply does what he has to do—and very well—to win. Scottie, I’m proud of you. The entire golf world is proud of you!”

Nicklaus further praised Scottie Scheffler for displaying the “golf game of a great champion.” He also thanked the fans and the tournament sponsor, Workday, for contributing to the event’s success.

Take a look at the post here:

Notably, during Scottie Scheffler’s final round at Muirfield Village, he went bogey-free on the front nine and shot his first birdie of the day on the par-5 seventh hole. On the back nine, he shot his first and only bogey on the par-4 10th hole, following through with two more birdies.

Scottie Scheffler says it’s “always special” to play in the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 Memorial Tournament - Image Source: Imagn

During a post-round interview, Scottie Scheffler was asked to express how he felt after achieving the Memorial Tournament victory two years in a row. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“It was a great week. It's always special being able to come here and play Mr. Nicklaus' tournament.”

Scheffler also admitted that the golf course was challenging, as the rough was much thicker than he was used to. He added:

“The golf course was a great test this week. The rough was as healthy as I had seen it. We've had that length of rough before, but not the thickness. It was pretty nasty, and it was a good challenge. Definitely fun to be sitting here.”

Notably, Scottie Scheffler’s victory at the 2025 Memorial Tournament marked his third PGA Tour title this year. He won the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with 31-under 253, a whopping eight strokes ahead of the runner-up, Erik van Rooyen.

This year, Scheffler also won the PGA Championship, marking his third major championship title. He claimed the title after scoring 11-under 273, five strokes ahead of the runners-up Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Riley, and Harris English.

