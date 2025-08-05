  • home icon
Michael Kim drops early take on Texas vs. Memphis BBQ before FedEx St. Jude Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 05, 2025 03:14 GMT
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Michael Kim - Image Source: Imagn

One-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim has arrived at Memphis for the upcoming 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a post on X comparing Texas cuisine to Memphis’.

Kim posted a tweet on X, asking his followers to recommend a good restaurant in Memphis where he could try BBQ. He then added that he already visited one restaurant, but wasn’t overly impressed with the results. His tweet read,

“Went to Central BBQ… Everything was decent. I preferred dry ribs plus a little sweet heat sauce. 7/10. They’ll have Rendezvous bbq at the course tomorrow and Wednesday so will try that there. So far Texas bbq>>Memphis bbq.”
Michael Kim also shared a picture of the meal he got, showing a plate of ribs, bread rolls, and different sauces. Take a look:

Kim recently revealed that he likes to try different restaurants whenever he travels on tour. If he finds a restaurant “memorable,” he makes it a point to visit it again the next time he goes to that location.

“I save certain restaurants on my Google maps when it’s memorable. Usually when it’s really good and I want to come back next [year]…” he wrote on X.
Michael Kim&rsquo;s tweet via X/@Mike_Kim714
Michael Kim’s tweet via X/@Mike_Kim714

Last week, the Seoul native was at Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He made the cut in the tournament and finished tied for 62nd position.

Michael Kim pens down honest thoughts from his ‘terrible’ final round at the 2025 Wyndham Championship: “One of those days”

Michael Kim often shares lengthy recaps of his experience at PGA Tour tournaments on X. After the conclusion of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, he shared his honest thoughts on his performance in the tournament, saying that his final round was not great.

Kim’s tweet read:

“I swung it pretty well this week but obviously had a terrible Sunday. It wasn’t anything where I’m worried for the next few weeks and in fact I feel quite good with where my game is at. Seemed like everything I did on Sunday just didn’t work out 🤷🏻‍♂️. One of those days.”
Michael Kim&#039;s tweet via X/@Mike_Kim714
Michael Kim's tweet via X/@Mike_Kim714

The 32-year-old golfer carded 66, 68, and 69 in his first three rounds at Sedgefield Country Club. However, his game took a dive in his final round and he was unable to make a single birdie across 18 holes.

Michael Kim shot four bogeys and a double bogey on Sunday to card 6-over 76 in the round. He scored a total of 1-under 279 in the tournament and dropped 41 spots down the leaderboard, 21 strokes away from the lead.

Kim has yet to win a PGA Tour event since he claimed his maiden tour title at the 2018 John Deere Classic. He has made the cut in 19 tournaments this season and has had three top-10 finishes.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
