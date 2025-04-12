Michael Kim takes a dig at PGA Tour golfers by claiming Bernhard Langer works harder than them

One-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim is competing in the ongoing Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Following the conclusion of the second round, he shared a post on X, taking a dig at his fellow golfers for not working as hard as 67-year-old Bernhard Langer.
Kim turned pro in 2013 and won the John Deere Classic in 2018. He has yet to lift a trophy at a major championship and is attempting to do so in the Masters. He finished the second round of the Masters at T17 with a total of two-under and made the cut line into the next round.
The 31-year-old American golfer usually posts threads on X recapping his experiences playing in golf tournaments. After the Masters’ second round, he said:
“Also I can’t imagine being so good at golf at this golf course that Bernhard and Freddie nearly make the cut at their age. It’s so so impressive. Congrats to Bernhard on an amazing Masters career. He’s the man. Still crazy fit and works at it harder than most PGA Tour golfers.”
Bernhard Langer and Fred Couples are some of the oldest golfers to compete in the Masters Tournament this year. Langer has won the tournament twice, in 1985 and 1993. He finished his second round with a three-over, narrowly missing the cut line of two-over.
On the other hand, 65-year-old Couples won the Masters Tournament in 1992. He finished the tournament with a four-over and didn’t make the cut line either.
“Augusta brings out all the emotions”: Michael Kim reflects on the Masters Tournament second round
On Friday, April 11, Michael Kim reflected on his performance in the second round, saying he was proud of how he played.
“Watching this tournament for yrs and yrs, there are shots I’ve seen many times hit by my heroes growing up. To be playing this golf course and executing those exact shots I grew up watching, man that feeling is so so awesome. Augusta brings out all the emotions,” Michael Kim wrote on X.
Michael Kim shot three birdies and two bogeys to card a 71 in his first round at Augusta. He shot four birdies and three bogeys to card another 71 in the second round.
Here’s a look at Michael Kim’s scorecard from the Masters Tournament second round:
Round 2
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4