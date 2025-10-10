Min Woo Lee dubs second round at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic as his ‘best nine holes ever’

Min Woo Lee produced a brilliant back-nine charge to lift Australia’s spirits at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan after a slow start. While Adam Scott slipped out of contention with a one-over 72, Lee came alive late in his second round at Yokohama Country Club.A few hours after his exceptional second round, he was left impressed by his performance. Lee shared his scorecard from the round in Japan, and in the caption wrote:&quot;My best nine holes ever 😍🤝🔥 -8, 28&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMin Woo Lee caught fire on the inward nine, carding six birdies and an eagle to shoot 28 on the back nine. Lee's stunning run turned what looked like a quiet round into a 65, moving him back into the mix after a shaky start. Lee had begun on the 10th and dropped shots on his eighth and ninth holes before turning things around in spectacular fashion.The performance brought back memories of his debut at Augusta National three years ago, where he posted a six-under-par 30 on the front nine, tying a record set by five other players, including Johnny Miller (1975) and Phil Mickelson (2009). His late surge pushed him to a tie for 19th heading into the weekend.At the top, Max Greyserman stayed in control after backing up his first-round 67 with a bogey-free 63. The American sits at 12 under, holding a four-shot lead over his nearest challengers and eight clear of Lee as the field moves into the final two rounds.Min Woo Lee changed his gear ahead of the 2025 Baycurrent ClassicMin Woo Lee has made an interesting change to his setup, moving from his Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond driver to a rare tour-only version known as the Elyte Triple Diamond Tour Draw, or TD TD. The club has yet to appear regularly on the main professional tour, making his switch one to watch closely.Min Woo Lee’s 2025 season has been a mix of highs and lows. He finally claimed his first PGA Tour win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, but later struggled to maintain consistency. Known for his explosive speed off the tee, he finished the year ranked 15th in driving distance but only 105th in strokes gained off the tee. Lee's biggest issue has been a tendency to miss right, a problem that often costs him momentum in tournaments.The new driver is designed to help Lee address exactly that. Unlike the standard low-spin Triple Diamond model, the Tour Draw version reduces the natural fade bias favored by many professionals. It achieves this by moving the center of gravity slightly to encourage a straighter flight and by positioning the face farther back behind the shaft, adding a touch of offset. The goal is simple: more control without sacrificing distance.