Min Woo Lee reacts to $240M-worth Steph Curry's post ahead of his 17th season in the NBA

Min Woo Lee recently shared his reaction to NBA superstar Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors guard prepares for his 17th season in the league. The Australian golfer reposted Curry’s latest Instagram post on his story, adding a lock and chef emoji, a playful nod to Curry’s “Chef Curry” nickname.

Curry, who has over 58 million Instagram followers, posted a photo of himself in Warriors gear. The post comes just before Golden State’s first preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5, 2025.

A screenshot of Min Woo Lee's Instagram story (via @minwoo27lee)

Min Woo Lee has long been a fan of Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Earlier in May, he reacted to one of Curry’s standout performances with a handshake emoji when the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 103–89.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Curry is estimated to be worth around $240 million. The two-time MVP was drafted seventh overall in 2009 and has since led the Warriors to four NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022). He also claimed an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Games.

Beyond basketball, Curry has been a passionate golfer since childhood and has played in multiple pro-am and Web.com Tour events, according to nba.com. His love for the game has also connected him with several professional golfers, including Min Woo Lee.

When Lee won his first PGA Tour title at the Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this year, Curry congratulated him on Instagram by sharing a photo of the Australian holding his trophy. Lee claimed the win with a 20-under total, defeating Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland.

When Min Woo Lee tried his hand at basketball

After the PGA Tour season wrapped up in November 2024, Min Woo Lee took some time off, enjoying a game of basketball. A video shared by the Min Woo Lee Tracker account on X showed the Australian golfer making an impressive shot straight into the basket.

Although golf became his career, Lee once revealed that it wasn’t his first love growing up. Coming from a golf family, with his mother a professional and his father a plus-handicap player, the sport was always part of his life. However, as a kid, he leaned toward faster-paced sports.

“I was a bit of a rascal as a kid. I had a lot of energy, and it was hard to focus on golf. I gravitated toward sports with more action. I liked playing basketball, and I was a competitive swimmer, too,” Lee told Golf Digest.

Since turning professional in 2019, Lee has emerged as one of the promising players on the PGA Tour. In 2025, he has made 17 starts, earning one win, one top-10, and six top-25 finishes while missing four cuts.

