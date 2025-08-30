  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Min Woo Lee's iconic nickname gets playfully stolen by a European Ryder Cup contender

Min Woo Lee's iconic nickname gets playfully stolen by a European Ryder Cup contender

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 30, 2025 16:18 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Min Woo Lee at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Min Woo Lee has recently been pulled into the spotlight. It happened shortly after Lee's iconic nickname was light-heartedly used by a potential European Ryder Cup contender.

Ad

Yesterday, the DP World Tour shared a clip on their official X profile (previously Twitter) that featured Marco Penge from the 2025 Omega European Masters. The golfer was seen chipping his shot in after two bounces. Penge reposted the video and playfully stole Min Woo Lee's nickname, 'Dr. Chipinski'.

The DP World Tour posted on X today:

"Two bounces and in for @PengeMarco 💯 #OEM2025"

The English professional golfer wrote in the caption while mentioning Min Woo Lee:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Dr chipinski? @Minwoo27Lee 👀"
Ad

The Omega European Masters is the last event after which European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will take the podium on September 1st and announce his six wildcard picks. Penge has bagged two wins on the DP World Tour already, and he is speculated to be on the Team Europe lineup. As of now, the professional golfer is ranked T39 after completing 37 holes at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Min Woo Lee's nickname stemmed from his iconic telephone gesture after chipping his shot in, which has made him popular on social media. The Australian pro has also showcased due to his habit of holing out from off the greens. He has often exercised his 'Dr. Chipinski's persona where he urges golfers to dial him up for tips.

Ad

Apart from that, Min Woo Lee is also widely popular as 'Chef', and "Let Him Cook" is a signature catchphrase that symbolizes the Australian pro. During the Australian PGA Championship, a fan was spotted sporting a shirt with the slogan written on it. According to Lee's statement in an interview with the Australian Golf Digest, the slogan originated from Call of Duty.

When Min Woo Lee asked Marco Penge to 'lift his game'

Back in 2017, Marco Penge was a strong contender for the Spanish Amateur Championship title. However, he had to settle for a runner-up following a 4&3 loss to his opponent. This remarkable finish helped him rise to the 69th spot of the World Amateur Golf Rankings from the 85th position.

Ad

Shortly after this happened, Marco Penge posted a note on his X account regarding this update:

"Ranking Update; Moved from #85 to #69 on WAGR and Down to #55 on SPWAR after the Spanish Amateur! 🤡🤡🤡"

Min Woo Lee left a message for Penge in the comment section:

"lift your game..."
Screenshot from Penge and Lee&#039;s X camaraderie / @PengeMarco on X
Screenshot from Penge and Lee's X camaraderie / @PengeMarco on X

Apart from this, the duo has often engaged in short conversations on social media, mainly on X. In January of the same year, Penge appreciated Lee's golfing skills. Lee also replied to the comments reflecting his thoughts on the outcome and mentioning Penge as 'brother'.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications