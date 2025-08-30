Min Woo Lee's iconic nickname gets playfully stolen by a European Ryder Cup contender

Min Woo Lee has recently been pulled into the spotlight. It happened shortly after Lee's iconic nickname was light-heartedly used by a potential European Ryder Cup contender.Yesterday, the DP World Tour shared a clip on their official X profile (previously Twitter) that featured Marco Penge from the 2025 Omega European Masters. The golfer was seen chipping his shot in after two bounces. Penge reposted the video and playfully stole Min Woo Lee's nickname, 'Dr. Chipinski'. The DP World Tour posted on X today:&quot;Two bounces and in for @PengeMarco 💯 #OEM2025&quot;The English professional golfer wrote in the caption while mentioning Min Woo Lee:&quot;Dr chipinski? @Minwoo27Lee 👀&quot;The Omega European Masters is the last event after which European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will take the podium on September 1st and announce his six wildcard picks. Penge has bagged two wins on the DP World Tour already, and he is speculated to be on the Team Europe lineup. As of now, the professional golfer is ranked T39 after completing 37 holes at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.Min Woo Lee's nickname stemmed from his iconic telephone gesture after chipping his shot in, which has made him popular on social media. The Australian pro has also showcased due to his habit of holing out from off the greens. He has often exercised his 'Dr. Chipinski's persona where he urges golfers to dial him up for tips.Apart from that, Min Woo Lee is also widely popular as 'Chef', and &quot;Let Him Cook&quot; is a signature catchphrase that symbolizes the Australian pro. During the Australian PGA Championship, a fan was spotted sporting a shirt with the slogan written on it. According to Lee's statement in an interview with the Australian Golf Digest, the slogan originated from Call of Duty.When Min Woo Lee asked Marco Penge to 'lift his game'Back in 2017, Marco Penge was a strong contender for the Spanish Amateur Championship title. However, he had to settle for a runner-up following a 4&amp;3 loss to his opponent. This remarkable finish helped him rise to the 69th spot of the World Amateur Golf Rankings from the 85th position.Shortly after this happened, Marco Penge posted a note on his X account regarding this update:&quot;Ranking Update; Moved from #85 to #69 on WAGR and Down to #55 on SPWAR after the Spanish Amateur! 🤡🤡🤡&quot;Min Woo Lee left a message for Penge in the comment section:&quot;lift your game...&quot;Screenshot from Penge and Lee's X camaraderie / @PengeMarco on XApart from this, the duo has often engaged in short conversations on social media, mainly on X. In January of the same year, Penge appreciated Lee's golfing skills. Lee also replied to the comments reflecting his thoughts on the outcome and mentioning Penge as 'brother'.