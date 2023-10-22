Minjee Lee explains why stunning BMW Ladies Championship win feels 'special'

Minjee Lee, who earned her 10th LPGA title, after clinching the BMW Ladies Championship title today (October 22) is extremely happy to celebrate her triumph in Seoul with her Korean parents and grandmother accompanying her on the course.

After struggling to hold the lead the entire day against Allison Lee, the Australian professional golfer could finally stage a triumph. It was when the duo went to play a playoff round where Alison Lee missed a 12-foot birdie attempt on the first extra hole. However, Minjee made a birdie from six feet for a victory.

Afterwards, she acknowledged that getting silverware in the Republic of Korea had always been a goal of hers. As this win became extra 'special' for Minjee Lee, she told the reporters:

"Yeah, out of all the places, Korea was always at the top of my list because my parents are Korean and I have a heritage to Korea. This one is special, and especially having all of my family and extended family and friends coming out to cheer for me today, it was really cool to see them on the sidelines when I was walking down. It was great that I was able to win today."

This was Lee's third playoff in this season. Though she lost her game at the Cognizant Founders Cup, she was successful in winning the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G as well as the BMW Ladies Championship.

Minjee Lee's brother Min Woo Lee also secured a win in a golf tournament

The celebration for Lee's family is doubled as Minjee Lee's brother Min Woo Lee too had clinched a win last week at the Macau Open on the Asian Tour, after an impressive major finish at the US Open where he ended up tied for fifth on the leaderboard.

The 25-year-old golfer recently set a tournament record with a round of 254 (30 under par), and he led Poom Saksansin by two shots the entire way.

Following this, Minjee Lee was asked if her brother's win added any extra fuel to achieve one of her own. She replied:

"Yeah, obviously it was great to see Min Woo win. I follow him every single event. I mean, I'd never say it to his face but he plays really well and I'm always really proud of him."

Lee further admitted that it brought motivation as she was sure that she was coming with strong form this week.

"Sure, it was a little motivation, and I knew I was coming in with pretty good form coming off last week. Yeah, I feel like I've been working up to this one and really building on this win," she said.