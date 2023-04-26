Mixed weekend for golf viewership as statistics for the Chevron Championship and Zurich Classics are released 

Golf has had two amazing tournaments held this weekend. The LPGA's Chevron Championship and the PGAT's Zurich Classics. Viewership of both the tournaments has been released and it turns out that the two events hit some fabulous numbers.

A Twitter user named Josh Carpenter shared the stats on his handle. The first statistic was of the Chevron Championship, which amassed a total of 929,000 viewers on NBC.

"Chevron Championship draws 929K viewers on NBC. Up big from last year's final round, which aired earlier in the month and drew 349K viewers on Golf Channel."

The next statistic was of the 2023 Zurich Classic which got 1.470 million views on CBS. However, the views were comparatively lower than for last year's edition.

"Zurich Classic draws 1.470M on CBS, down from 1.801M last year"

The stats can be officially confirmed by Golf Week for both tournaments.

Chevron Championship: Winner and final leaderboard

American professional golfer Lilia Vu won the 2023 Chevron Championship. Angel Yin finished second on the leaderboard.

Here is the final leaderboard of the tournament:

1 Lilia Vu -10

2 Angel Yin -10

3 Nelly Korda -9

T4 Atthaya Thitikul -8

T4 A Lim Kim -8

T4 Amy Yang -8

T4 Albane Valenzuela -8

T4 Allisen Corpuz -8

T9 Jin Young Ko -7

T9 Megan Khang -7

11 Hyo Joo Kim -6

T12 Georgia Hall -5

T12 Carlota Ciganda -5

T14 Ariya Jutanugarn -4

T14 Celine Boutier -4

T14 Xiyu Lin -4

17 Hye-Jin Choi -3

T18 Maddie Szeryk -2

T18 In Gee Chun -2

T18 Cheyenne Knight -2

T18 Ashleigh Buhai -2

22 Amanda Doherty -1

T23 Leona Maguire E

T23 Brittany Lincicome E

T23 Brooke M. Henderson E

T23 Eun-Hee Ji E

T23 Ally Ewing E

T28 Eila Galitsky (a) 1

T28 Danielle Kang 1

T28 Jessica Korda 1

T28 Matilda Castren 1

T28 Hinako Shibuno 1

T28 Gaby Lopez 1

T28 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 1

T28 Lindsey Weaver-Wright 1

T28 Marina Alex 1

T37 Nasa Hataoka 2

T37 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2

T37 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 2

T37 Maja Stark 2

T41 Minjee Lee 3

T41 Narin An 3

T41 Patty Tavatanakit 3

T41 Ruoning Yin 3

T45 Dana Fall 4

T45 Gemma Dryburgh 4

T45 Pavarisa Yoktuan 4

T45 Amari Avery (a) 4

T49 Stephanie Kyriacou 5

T49 Peiyun Chien 5

T49 Chella Choi 5

T52 Ayaka Furue 6

T52 Sei Young Kim 6

T54 Lucy Li 7

T54 Ryann O'Toole 7

T56 Yuna Nishimura 8

T56 Hae Ran Ryu 8

T56 Andrea Lee 8

T56 Karis Davidson 8

T56 Linnea Strom 8

T61 Jing Yan 9

T61 Dewi Weber 9

T63 Brittany Altomare 10

T63 Wei-Ling Hsu 10

65 Mao Saigo 11

66 Sarah Schmelzel 12

T67 Lauren Stephenson 13

T67 Charlotte Thomas 13

2023 Zurich Classic: Winner and final leaderboard

The pair of Nick Hardy and Davis Riley won the 2023 edition of the tournament. Here is the final leaderboard for the event:

1 Nick Hardy / Davis Riley -30

2 Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin -28

3 Beau Hossler / Wyndham Clark -27

T4 Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele -26

T4 Matthew NeSmith / Taylor Moore -26

6 Keith Mitchell / Sungjae Im -25

T7 Si Woo Kim / Tom Kim -23

T7 Sean O’Hair / Brandon Matthews -23

T9 Martin Trainer / Chad Ramey -22

T9 Matthias Schwab / Vincent Norrman -22

T11 Joel Dahmen / Denny McCarthy -21

T11 Billy Horschel / Sam Burns -21

T13 David Lipsky / Aaron Rai -20

T13 Thomas Detry / Victor Perez -20

T13 Michael Gligic / Taylor Pendrith -20

T13 Byeong Hun An / S.H. Kim -20

T13 Troy Merritt / Robert Streb -20

T13 Harris English / Tom Hoge -20

T19 Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney -19

T19 Seung-yul Noh / Michael Kim -19

T19 Kurt Kitayama / Taylor Montgomery -19

T19 Matthew Fitzpatrick / Andrew Fitzpatrick -19

T23 Luke List / Henrik Norlander -18

T23 Luke Donald / Edoardo Molinari -18

T23 Justin Suh / Sahith Theegala -18

T26 Sam Ryder / Doc Redman -17

T26 Joseph Bramlett / Dylan Wu -17

T26 Dylan Frittelli / Matti Schmid -17

T26 Brendon Todd / Patton Kizzire -17

T26 J.J. Spaun / Hayden Buckley -17

T26 MJ Daffue / Erik van Rooyen -17

32 Thorbjorn Olesen / Nicolai Hojgaard -16

33 Grayson Murray / Wesley Bryan -14

34 Tyler Duncan / Hank Lebioda -13

35 Fabian Gomez / Augusto Nunez -12

The next PGA Tour event is the Mexico Open in Vidanta Vallarta.

