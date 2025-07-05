"Mother nature is undefeated" - Amanda Balionis shares an exciting update for Round 3 of the John Deere Classic 2025

Amanda Balionis is on a tight schedule covering the John Deere Classic 2025 for CBS. The tournament's leaderboard is interesting because every golfer is only a couple of shots ahead or behind each other. As a result, there is a considerable probability that anyone can win the entire thing. Balionis provided an excellent update on the tournament's Round 3.

Ad

Balionis shared that the weather forecast for the third day is not favorable for the game. The storm is predicted to hit the TPC Deere Run on Saturday afternoon. To compensate, the PGA Tour has opted to create tee groups of three golfers.

"Good morning. Heading to the John Deere Classic on this lovely Saturday, a little bit earlier because Mother Nature is undefeated and she has decided storms will be coming in this afternoon," she said. "So, the PGA Tour made the prudent decision to send guys off in groups of three off split tees and fingers crossed we get this thing ended before the storm hits."

Ad

Trending

Balionis said CBS had decided not to tape-delay the tournament due to probable poor weather. She added:

"An exciting update is that it wasn't that long ago that this would be tape delayed, but it's not. We are live on CBS from 1 to 4 PM Eastern Time. So tune in this afternoon. Get your golf fix. It's a jam-packed leaderboard. We'll see you there."

Ad

A click from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story from July 5 (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)

After 36 holes, Doug Ghim leads the event with a score of 13 under par.

Ad

Amanda Balionis gives an emotional message for pets on the Fourth of July

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

On July 4, Amanda Balionis uploaded a lengthy Instagram story wishing her fans a happy Independence Day. She reshared an Instagram post, emphasizing crucial factors a person must consider when caring for all dogs and cats.

Ad

All of these were safety precautions for the fireworks that people should utilize during the great celebration. She wrote a message for the fans that read:

"A reminder on how to keep your animals safe this weekend! The 4th of July weekend sees the highest rate of pets running away because of the fear of fireworks and other loud sounds. Dogs and cats don’t need to enjoy the fireworks, the need to be safe indoors ❤️🤍💙.”

Balionis also posted an Instagram photo sporting a blue, red and white headgear that is part of her own NGO, Puppies and Golf merchandise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More