"My beard is scaring the baby" - Max Homa seeks house call haircut after newborn’s arrival

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Aug 10, 2025 00:59 GMT
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA Tour star Max Homa - Image Source: Imagn

PGA Tour star Max Homa welcomed a second child with his wife, Lacey, on August 4. One day after announcing the arrival of his son, he revealed that the newborn is not a big fan of his beard.

On Saturday, August 9, Homa shared a post on his Instagram story asking his 755,000 followers to recommend a barber who could cut his hair at home. His post read,

“Anybody know someone in Newport who will do a house call for a haircut/beard trim? My beard is scaring the baby.”
Image via Homa's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma
Image via Homa’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma

On Friday, the six-time PGA Tour winner shared an adorable picture carousel on Instagram showing the first look of his newborn, Austin Homa. The post’s caption read,

also-read-trending Trending
“Austin Homa! 8/4/25. My wife is a rockstar and Austin is very unsure of Cam (rightfully so). Our hearts are so full 💙”
Austin’s birth comes four months after Max Homa announced that he was expecting a new child during the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. For the announcement, he shared a picture of himself posing with his wife and first son in front of the iconic clubhouse. They held an adorable white Masters’ caddie jumpsuit to signify that they had a second baby on the way.

Image via Homa's Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma
Image via Homa’s Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@maxhoma

Max Homa met Lacey in 2013 and the two tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their first child, Cam, in October 2022.

Although Homa is celebrating new milestones in his home, he suffered an unfortunate loss last week in the Wyndham Championship. He missed the cut in the tournament and wasn’t among the top 70 players who teed off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first post-season playoff event on the PGA Tour.

Max Homa’s wife sends an ‘appreciation’ post to her husband following the birth of their second child

Max Homa’s wife, Lacey, runs a private account on Instagram and has 796 followers on the platform. However, she’s much more active on TikTok and runs a public account with over 74,000 followers.

On Saturday, she shared a heartwarming video compilation on TikTok, detailing adorable moments leading up to the birth of their second son. Her post was captioned,

“Appreciation post for the most supportive and hands-on husband/father. I’m so glad he’s home and able to be here for these moments 🥹💙”

Lacey shared a glimpse of the car ride on the way to hospital, with Max Homa at the wheel. She also captured the one-time DP World Tour winner dancing in the hospital room before Austin made his arrival.

Image via Lacey Homa's TikTok Page _ Source: TikTok/@lacehoma
Image via Lacey Homa’s TikTok Page _ Source: TikTok/@lacehoma

In an earlier post, Lacey tagged Max Homa as the “best husband ever” after he put a bed rail for her at the hospital. She captured the PGA Tour star reading instructions from a manual as he tried to figure out how to put the pole together.

Image via Lacey Homa's TikTok page _ Source: TikTok/@lacehoma
Image via Lacey Homa’s TikTok page _ Source: TikTok/@lacehoma

Lacey’s TikTok page is filled with several other intimate moments she shares with her family. She uses the platform to document family holidays, fun moments, and trips to tournaments.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

