“My wife made me do it!” - Pro plans thoughtful gesture after Masters invite mix-up

The Masters invitations were already sent around Christmas. However, Scott Stallings didn't receive his card. It was revealed that there was an invitation mix-up. The card was sent to a realtor of the same name who resides in the same geographical area.

The realtor sent a text to the golfer to inform him about the misunderstanding and also returned his card. However, the golfers didn't immediately believe him, so to clarify the misunderstanding, Scott shared many pictures of the invitation. He later tweeted:

"I promise you I wasn't kidding! The Masters invitation was mailed to you. My wife made me do it!"

Scott Stallings (golfer) revealed that he checks his mailbox every day but finds nothing, and one evening, he receives a text from the realtor.

Stallings shared the DMs of the realtor on his social media account. The realtor texted him that:

"Hi, Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from GA. My wife's name is Jennifer too!!," the message read. "We have a condo at ---- and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm (100%) sure this is not for me."

He added:

"I play but wow! Nowhere near your level. It's a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife's names, and our geographical location. I can be reached at --- and I am more than happy to send this package to you."

Finally, the invitation was sent to the right person.

"We are going to The Masters"- Scott Stallings shares the news on his account

The invitation mix-up created a lot of buzz on the internet. Realtor Scott Stallings released a video in which he revealed that golfer Scott thought that his wife might have the card and was waiting for Christmas to surprise him. The golfer said:

"Honestly, I thought my wife had it and was doing something for Christmas. But then nothing came, and we left two days after Christmas. I didn’t even think about."

Later, Scott Stallings returned the card to its real holder, and with the help of the golfer, he received an invitation to watch the Masters.

Sharing the good news on his Twitter account, Scott Stallings wrote:

"We are going to the Masters. Scott Stallings (golf) invited us to meet him and his Jenny for dinner and to attend the practice rounds! This was on the bucket list. We are grateful to be able to fulfill this dream. Can't wait to see Scott in the Green Jacket! Thanks for the following fun!"

Golfer Scott said:

"We're going to give him (realtor) some practice-round tickets and take him to dinner on Monday night for doing the right thing."

For the golfer, the Masters comes after a long wait. He last played in the tournament in 2014. It is important to note that the 2023 Masters is scheduled for April 6–9 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

