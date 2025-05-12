Myrtle Beach Classic champ Ryan Fox acknowledges 'transition' struggle from DP World Tour to PGA Tour: "Just haven't been able to put it together"

Ryan Fox won the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday (May 11). While he has four wins on the DP World Tour, this was his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Fox prevailed in a three-way playoff with Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs to secure the coveted title and $7,20,000 as the winner's share. In the post-round interview, the Kiwi golfer was asked, although he is no stranger to victories, how rewarding winning for the first time on the PGA Tour felt.

While answering the question, Fox also mentioned how "tough" transitioning between the European and the US circuit was for him.

"Very rewarding. I haven't transitioned probably as well as I would have liked over to the PGA TOUR. It was a tough year last year. I managed to just keep my card. It's been a scratchy start this year as well," he said via ASAP Text.

After placing 125th in the FedEx Fall standings last year, Ryan Fox received his 2025 exempt status on the PGA Tour. He talked about how he always felt he could compete with the Tour stars and felt "very happy" that he could finally do it at the Myrtle Beach Classic this week.

"I always deep down felt like I could compete with the guys out here. Just haven't been able to put it together. I was very happy to do it this week and give myself a chance on Sunday was nice again. I've been in that position a bunch of times over on DP. It's an uncomfortable feeling, but it's also a good feeling. You know that's where you want to be," he said.

Fox has won four titles on the DP World Tour - ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth in 2019, Ras Al Khaimah Classic and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2022, and the BMW PGA Championship in 2023. The 38-year-old talked about emulating the "good shots" he had hit in Europe on US courses.

"I've had some pretty good shots down the stretch over in Europe. It was nice to do the same thing here. Regardless if I would have come out with a win or not today, I was really happy with how I played, and I could have taken a lot out of it. To get that win is extra special," he added.

How did Ryan Fox play in the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic?

Ryan Fox at the Myrtle Beach Classic (Source: Imagn)

Ryan Fox posted a clean scorecard in his final round at the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. He recorded five birdies to score 66.

He was pushed into a playoff with Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs in which he triumphed 3-4-4 to secure the much-awaited win. Hughes and Higgs tied for second.

