NBA icon Steph Curry and singer Luke Bryan among the stars to tee off at Memorial Pro-Am Tournament

NBA superstar Steph Curry is teeing off at the Memorial Pro-Am Tournament. For a non-golfer, Curry is fairly good at the sport and is heavily involved. As a result, he gets a fairly low handicap. Unfortunately, he's in a group with three-time major winner and world number 11 golfer Jordan Spieth and PGA Tour winner Keith Mitchell.

Despite that, the former MVP has a better shot than his father, a former NBA player and current broadcaster, and his brother Seth, an NBA player himself. They find themselves in a group with actor Chris O’Donnell, two-time major championship winner Collin Morikawa, and Tyrrell Hatton.

The tournament announced on Monday (May 29) that Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald would play as well. On Wednesday (May 31), they released more names:

NBA player Andre Iguodala

Country singer Luke Bryan

Actor Josh Duhamel

Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Steve Young

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith

Former NFL offensive tackle Harris Barton

Former Formula 1 driver and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown

Here are the tee times for players at the Memorial Pro-Am Tournament:

First tee

7 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Brian Niccol, Scott Stallings, George Still, Steve Young

7:10 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Juli Inkster, Lucas Glover, Kessel Stelling, Lee Styslinger III

7:19 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Egon Durban, Joel Dahmen, Kelley James, Ryan Smith

7:29 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Stephen Curry, Keith Mitchell, Damion Lee, Jake Owen

7:38 a.m. Sam Burns, Nikesh Arora, Christian Bezuidenhout, Zak Brown, Anthony Noto

7:48 a.m. Jason Day, Dick Barrett, Luke Donald, Mark Lerdal, Casey Reamer

10th tee

7:05 a.m. Justin Thomas, Luke Bryan, J.J. Spaun, Andre Iguodala, Geoff Yang

7:15 a.m. Billy Horschel, Harris Barton, Taylor Pendrith, John Kenning, Alex Smith

7:34 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Dell Curry, Tyrrell Hatton, Seth Curry, Chris O’Donnell

7:43 a.m. Adam Scott, Josh Duhamel, Luke List, Charles Kelley, Doug Mackenzie

7:53 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Larry Fitzgerald, Kevin Streelman, Heidi Ueberroth, Seth Waugh

8:21 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Peyton Manning, Lucas Herbert, Steve Squeri, Andrew Wilson

Steph Curry headlines a star-studded cast of celebrities for the Memorial Pro-Am Tournament.

Could Steph Curry transition to golf? Experts think so

While he's not likely to leave the NBA any time soon, Steph Curry could at some point golf fairly frequently. Could he make it on the PGA Tour? It seems far-fetched, but some people believe he could.

Steph Curry plays a lot of golf

Samuel Puryear, head coach of the men’s and women’s teams at Howard University, said via SFGate:

“I think he would probably have a chance at some point to make a cut,” Puryear said about placing Curry in a professional tour. “He generates a really, really good amount of clubhead speed through the impact zone and, especially on his approach shots, he puts a lot of spin on the ball.”

Craig White, a PGA coach based in Pleasant Hill, echoed that:

“I definitely think he has the potential to make the cut. However, I think he would need a lot more reps and he would have to definitely tidy up his 100-yard-and-in game a little bit more."

Perhaps when he retires from the NBA, Steph Curry can prove them right.

