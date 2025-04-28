Nelly Korda gave out a rather underwhelming performance as the defending champion at the Chevron Championship. She admitted to being not as prepared as she should have been for the first Major of the season.

Her round started with two even pars, followed by four consecutive bogeys. While she looked to have turned around on the eighth hole, following two more bogeys, she finished with a disappointing 5-over 77.

Friday was a comparatively better round. She opened with a birdie and carded six of them in the second round. She also made two consecutive bogeys in the back nine and finished off with a 68.

On Saturday, after two double bogeys, six birdies and one bogey, Nelly Korda scored an even par round. On Sunday, the World No. 1 made five birdies and three bogeys, finishing the final round with a 2-under. Korda finished T14 with an accumulated score of 2-under.

During the post-round presser on Sunday, Nelly Korda was asked about how the week went. She hosted the Champion’s dinner as a tradition as she shared her thoughts for the week:

“Yeah, the start of the week was great. Getting to celebrate with the past champions, having Chef Keller cook an amazing dinner, was a dream come true. Unfortunately, I flew in from LA on Monday, so I didn't get to see the golf course until Tuesday, and that was a pro-am.”

Nelly Korda said that she wished she had been better prepared for the event, mentioning that she would have liked to get more rounds and practice in beforehand.

She noted that the week had been challenging and recalled being 7-over-par when she reached the 8th tee on Friday. Nevertheless, she expressed pride in how she continued to compete:

“If anything, it's just going to put more pressure on myself. I have to leave the past behind and continue working hard and moving forward.”

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

Korda acknowledged there were still areas in her game that need improvement. She added that although the previous year had been an incredible one, it was behind her and won't impact what lies ahead.

How has Nelly Korda’s 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda opened her 2025 season with a second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, shooting rounds of 71, 67, 67 and 65 for a total score of 270, finishing at 18-under-par. She followed that with a tie for seventh at the Founders Cup, recording scores of 68, 68, 65 and 71 to finish at 12-under-par with a total of 272.

Next, at the Ford Championship, she tied for 22nd after rounds of 67, 65, 73, and 69, ending at 14-under-par with a total of 274. In her fourth event, at the T-Mobile Match Play, she tied for 28th place with scores of 78, 73, and 75, finishing 10-over-par with a total of 226.

Most recently, at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she tied for 16th after shooting 67, 68, 67 and 72, again totaling 274, finishing 14-under-par.

