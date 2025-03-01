Nelly Korda ditches golf hairstyle for latest Instagram post

American professional golfer Nelly Korda recently posted a new picture on her Instagram story. In the picture, the LPGA Tour star showed off a new hairstyle.

Ad

Korda comes from a family of sports lovers. Her father was a professional tennis player, and her siblings play tennis and golf. Korda turned pro in 2016 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2017.

The American professional golfer has 15 LPGA Tour wins, including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship. She is currently the World No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner regularly posts updates about her personal life and career on Instagram. In her most recent post, she wasn’t wearing her hair in a bun or a braid, her typical golf hairstyle. Instead, she wore it loose around her shoulders.

Ad

Trending

In the black-and-white picture, Korda can be seen standing in front of a mirror wearing a collared long-sleeved shirt paired with denim trousers.

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram Story | Image Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda has played in two LPGA Tour events this year. She competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January, where she came second. The 26-year-old golfer finished the tournament with 18-under 65, two strokes behind A Lim Kim, who won the tournament. Korda went home with $227,854.

Ad

The second LPGA Tour event Korda competed in was the Founders Cup presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club, Florida. Although she didn’t perform as well as at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament, Korda secured a top-10 spot, finishing at T7. She won $51,522 for her performance.

Korda did not play in the HSBC Women’s World Championship this year. She is currently on a short break from tour and is expected to return for the Ford Championship later in March.

Ad

Nelly Korda pens down a heartwarming message after The Founders Cup

After the Founders Cup concluded, Nelly Korda took to Instagram to share photos from the event alongside a heartwarming message.

The World No. 1 is a native of Bradenton, Florida, and as expected, she had good things to say about playing in her hometown.

“Bradenton ❤️ Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful,” Korda said.

Ad

“Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn’t be able to live out ours dreams,” the World No. 1 added.

Last year, Korda won this same tournament at Bradenton Country Club when it was called the LPGA Drive On Championship. In 2025, the event was renamed to The Founders Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback