Nelly Korda drops 4-word reaction after sister Jessica shares her Sports Illustrated BTS clip

World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda made her sensational Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She shared some BTS clips from the photo shoot, which were reposted by her sister Jessica Korda, prompting her to react hilariously.

Last year, Nelly won seven events on the LPGA Tour– the highest number of tournaments she’s won in a year since she turned pro in 2016. Altogether, she has claimed victory in 15 events on the LPGA Tour and three on the Ladies European Tour. She also has two major championship titles under her belt– the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.

For the first time, Nelly Korda graced the cover of the prestigious Swimsuit Illustrated. She was photographed on a scenic beach in Boca Raton for the magazine’s 2025 issue. On Wednesday, May 14, the two-time major champ shared a video showing what went on behind the scenes during the photo shoot at Boca Raton.

Jessica then shared Nelly’s BTS clip with an audio edit saying she was doing amazing. She captioned it:

“I’ve waited too long to post this @nellykorda”

Nelly Korda shared Jessica’s post with a simple reaction:

“Hahahaha I can’t”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Earlier on, the 26-year-old golf star shared a seven-slide picture carousel showing off the stunning looks from the photo shoot. In the caption, she expressed excitement at the opportunity to be featured in the prestigious magazine. The caption read:

“✨✨A DREAM ✨✨ AHHHHHH 😱 so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗 Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen! #SISwim25”

Nelly Korda gave credit to the photographer, hair stylist, makeup artist, and entire team of people who worked hard to make the photoshoot a success.

In the picture slide, the LPGA Tour star could be seen rocking several stylish swimsuit outfits ranging from a stunning blue one-piece to a navy green set.

Nelly Korda says she’s excited to “inspire the next generation” of golfers

During the previously mentioned photo shoot, Nelly Korda was interviewed by Sports Illustrated. She spoke about her passion for the game of golf and expressed her desire to inspire the next generation of young female golfers.

Nelly said, via Sports Illustrated:

“Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport," Korda said. "I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love."

Notably, the Bradenton-born golfer won a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics for the women’s individual golf event. She has yet to claim her first title of the year.

