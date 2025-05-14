Nelly Korda enjoys her ‘girls trip’ during LPGA break ahead of second Major

Nelly Korda recently completed playing at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club. The LPGA Tour professional recorded a strong finish, securing T5 at the event. Now, Korda's spending some time off before the U.S. Women's Open.

The second golf Major begins from May 29, 2025, so there's some weeks ahead for the Bradenton native to take a break. She recently shared a story about her day out on her Instagram profile, where Korda currently holds around 1.1 million followers. Korda posted a picture where she was seen enjoying a trip to the beach.

The collage of pictures was originally shared by golfer Becky Butcher Coleman, where she mentioned Korda. Korda reposted it on her story, with the following caption:

"Girls trip!!!"

Take a look at Nelly Korda's story here:

Screenshot from Korda's Instagram story/IG:@nellykorda

The pictures shared by Coleman shows Korda in yellow, black and red bikinis. These are actually BTS photos from the LPGA Tour professional's photoshoot session for May 2025's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Shot by Ben Horton, the entire session commenced in different parts of Boca Raton, Florida.

Apart from Nelly Korda, the issue featured successful icons like freestyle ski athlete Eileen Gu, sprinter Gabby Thomas and Olympic gymanstic star Suni Lee. The LPGA Tour professional shared a series of moments from the photoshoot, expressing her excitement.

Nelly Korda wrote in the caption of her Instagram post:

"✨️✨️ DREAM✨️✨️ AHHHHHH so excited 😱 to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗 Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen! #SISwim25"

Korda got featured in this issue following her performance the previous year for which LPGA granted her the 2024 Rolex Player of The Year title.

Nelly Korda shares notes about getting featured in SI Swimsuit issue

Last year, Korda recorded seven wins, six of which were LPGA Tour events and one, a golf Major championship. Following a remarkable season, Korda's success granted her an inclusion in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In an exclusive interview with SI, Nelly Korda admitted how challenging it was for her to go through the shoot. However, from her statement, it was clear that she enjoyed the experience (as quoted by SI):

"It was such an exciting shoot. I think that's what the shoot is about. I think that's what life is about, also, sometimes challenging yourself. I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun."

Apart from thanking the crew, Korda also talked about being an inspiration for the future generation, both on and off the course. She said:

"When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got. Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside the sport. I get to inspire the next generation. I see girls that look up to me."

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner had to cope with the sands instead of the greens and roughs, and it was quite a new experience for her.

