Nelly Korda features with Rory McIlroy, Virgil van Dijk, & other sporting greats in commercial for popular wearable brand

Nelly Korda has turned enough heads with her achievements since she stepped onto the circuit of professional golf in 2016. With 19 professional wins and two major victories, the Bradenton native has cemented her place as one of the most successful golfers.

Apart from brands like Goldman Sachs, Nike, T-Mobile, or TaylorMade Golf, Korda is sponsored by WHOOP. The fitness wearable brand struck a deal with Nelly Korda, making her their brand ambassador since 2021. Apart from Korda, Whoop has five-time major champion Rory McIlroy with them.

Besides the golf circuit, Whoop has made deals with athletes like Virgil van Dijk, Sha'Carri Richardson, and more. In their latest commercial, some of them got featured alongside McIlroy and Nelly Korda. Take a look at the LPGA Tour professional's Instagram story:

"Potential isn't found. It's awakened"

Screenshot from Korda's Instagram story/IG: @nellykorda

Take a look at the full commercial on Instagram below:

WHOOP was founded in 2012. The brand specifically aims to track stress, strain, heart rate during rest or activity, habits, recovery, and sleep patterns. Although it's available for purchase for everyone, mainly athletes are spotted using it.

Nelly Korda has been an active participant for WHOOP's marketing campaigns, and she has also been spotted using the fitness wearable device during tournaments.

She was featured in the marketing campaign of WHOOP 4.0 alongside Patrick Mahomes, a renowned NFL quarterback. The brand is also a partner of LPGA Tour and aims to provide insights for golfers and caddies.

Apart from Nelly Korda, McIlroy has also used WHOOP since 2019, shortly before he became an investor in the bank through a Series E Funding Round, reportedly worth $100 million. Although he has never been an official brand ambassador, the Northern Irishman has been vocal regarding the wearable's benefits.

Nelly Korda and Rory McIlroy share their take on Whoop

Korda and McIlroy have been spotted using the popular smart wearable band multiple times during their tournaments. When the LPGA Tour player sat down for an exclusive interview with the brand on March 27, 2024, Nelly Korda said (via Instagram):

"I think l've just gone through so much in life. I've gone through injuries. I've gone through a health scare. But the data that I've always gotten from WHOOP has been so crucial to my bounce backs. When it comes to recovery with my sleep or pushing myself in the gym, so I can be ready to go on the golf course has been really crucial and such a great tool to have."

Rory McIlroy also stated the benefits of incorporating WHOOP in his routine (quoted by Golf Digest):

"I started wearing WHOOP because I just wanted to know more about my body and myself and how I recover. I just wanted to optimize what I do. It tells you what you need. It's not a generalization. It's not like it's looking at the overall population and just sort of going on an average. Literally, it's specific to you, which is very, very important."

Apart from being the brand ambassador, Nelly Korda, along with her sister Jessica, made the "Korda Sisters Signature Band" with WHOOP. A portion of their profits goes to the aid of the Boys and Girls Club, a youth development center in Sarasota.

