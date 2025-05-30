Nelly Korda hilariously reacts to broadcast including her two missed short putts in Round 2 of the 2025 US Women's Open

After an even par opening round, Nelly Korda outdid herself in Round 2 of the US Women's Open on Friday (May 30). She hit seven birdies and two bogeys to finish 5-under 67.

The only two bogeys that she carded in Round 2 were due to her missing very short putts on the 15th and 2nd holes. These two stumbles were included in the Korda's second round highlight reel. She was shown the compilation of videos after her round and the ace golfer had a hilarious reaction when she saw the two missed putts included in them.

"Why are you guys showing me this?" she said before laughing in a video shared by Golf.com on X.

When the reporter mentioned that these were all the "highs and lows" of the day, Korda hilariously reminded her of the 'high' in highlights by raising her palm.

"I thought we were supposed to be doing highlights!"

All in all, it was a great second round for Nelly Korda at the US Women's Open. She finished her day placed third behind Chevron Championship winner Mao Saigo, who is currently three strokes ahead of her. Sarah Schmelzel is second as of this writing, one stroke ahead of Korda.

However, Korda comfortably cruised past the projected cutline of 1-over and will be seen contending for the second Major of the season in the weekend rounds.

Has Nelly Korda ever won the US Women's Open?

Nelly Korda at the 2022 US Women's Open (Source: Getty)

Nelly Korda has never won the US Women's Open before in her career. The closest she came to clinching the Harton S. Semple trophy was in 2022 when she placed T8. Minjee Lee won the Major Championship that year.

Korda is yet to register a win this season and will be looking for a comeback after a dismal outing at the Chevron Championship in April. She had finished her opening round outside the top-100 at the first Major of the season.

Although she massively improved her performance in the next three rounds, the disastrous round continued to haunt her chances of defending her title. She eventually placed T14 as Mao Saigo took home the trophy after prevailing in a five-way playoff.

Before starting her campaign at the US Women's Open this week, Korda was asked about her preparation for the tournament as compared to the Chevron Championship. She answered (via ASAP Text):

"I played the week before Chevron, so I was a bit more in playing mode. Obviously had two weeks off after Mizuho, so maybe a little bit more rested, I would say. But other than that, I've been working pretty hard, so I'm excited to see how this golf course is going to test my game."

The US Women's Open is currently taking place at the Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin.

