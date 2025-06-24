Nelly Korda makes honest admission about her game following KPMG Women’s PGA Championship struggles

World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda made her ninth PGA Tour start of the season at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for 19th. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram admitting that she didn't play her best during the game.

Korda kicked off the 2025 season with a bang at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She tied for second place in the tournament after scoring 18-under 270. She has made the cut in all her tournaments this season, including the U.S. Women’s Open, where she narrowly missed the title and finished in second place.

On Sunday, June 23, the Bradenton native shared a picture of herself at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She was captured sitting on a stand next to her golf bag while holding an umbrella over her head. In a subsequent video, she was captured spending some time with her family at a park. The post was captioned:

“Texas was 🔥🥵, but my golf wasn’t 🥲, at least the park was fun. On we go 😃”

Take a look at the post here:

Nelly Korda kicked off the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with two birdies and two bogeys on her first day to make par. She scored 2-over in her second round and made the 7-over cut line into the third round.

On moving day at Fields Ranch East, the 26-year-old golfer made even par, and after the conclusion of her final round, closed with a total score of 6-over 294. She tied for 19th with Miranda Wang, Leona Maguire, and Youmin Hwang.

Meanwhile, Minjee Lee claimed the victory with a 4-under 284. She was three strokes ahead of Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim, who tied for second place with 1-under.

Nelly Korda speaks on the “brutal” conditions at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

After her third round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Nelly Korda was asked to comment on how the round went, and she admitted that the course was challenging. She said (via ASAP Sports):

“It's brutal out there when it comes to the setup of the golf course, wind conditions, everything. I'm very happy with even par.”

The World No. 1 golfer stated that a number of factors contributed to the challenging nature of the course. She commented on the weather being too firm and the hole locations being in “impossible positions,” leading to slow play.

Nelly Korda further revealed that she lost momentum because she had to wait 15 - 20 minutes between tees. However, she also said that she has played in similar conditions before and is used to it.

Notably, Nelly Korda won the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was held at Atlanta Athletic Club, Georgia. She won the tournament with a 19-under 269, three strokes ahead of the runner-up, Lizette Salas. The victory marked her first major championship title and sixth PGA Tour win.

