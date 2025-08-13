Nelly Korda poses in an orange top as she smiles despite feeling the heat

Nelly Korda, who was last seen in action at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl, recently shared an update on hitting the course for a round of golf. Korda is currently on a break from the Tour since the conclusion of the final Major and will be skipping the Portland Classic.
The former World No.1 headed out to the golf course amid her time off to get some practice ahead of her next event on the LPGA Tour. Korda shared a selfie donned in a orange Nike T-shirt paired with a printed white cap and black shorts. The two-time Major winner was all smiles in the picture despite the harsh sun and the heat. She summed up her thoughts in three emojis on the Instagram story:
"🥵☀️⛳"
Nelly Korda wrapped up her stint at the AIG Women's Open at T36 after shooting a toal 3-over par score. Besides the U.S. Women's Open, she has had average outcomes in the rest of the Majors this year. Korda, who was on a roll last year with seven wins, is yet to get her bearings this season as she still awaits her first win.
Recently, the 27-year-old was also dethroned from the first position on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings by Jeeno Thitikul. Thitikul overtook Korda, ending her 71-week reign after finishing at T30 at the AIG Women's Open on August 4 following the conclusion of the Major.
How has Nelly Korda performed so far this season?
Nelly Korda has appeared in 13 LPGA Tour events this year and has made the cut in all of them. With best finishes as the runner-up at the HGV Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women's Open (T2), Korda has had five Top 10 finishes altogether. Her other Top 10 finishes include the Founders Cup where she finished at T7, T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open and a solo fifth at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.
At the Majors, Korda has had mixed results. She failed to defend her title at the Chevron Championship as she settled for a four-way tie on 14th. After the joint runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, she finished at T19 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Korda had a rather low finish at the last two Majors. She was tied for 43rd place at the Amundi Evian Championship and finished at T36 at the AIG Women's Open.
Korda will look to gain her form back and convert her close calls into a win soon. While she has chosen to skip the Standard Portland Classic, Korda will be teeing up at the CPKC Women's Open taking place from August 21 to 24 at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada.