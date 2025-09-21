Nelly Korda poses with a popular cartoon character at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

The 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship is underway at Pinnacle Country Club, and World No. 2 Nelly Korda is in the field. She was spotted posing for a photograph with the popular cartoon character, Snoopy, during the tournament.On Saturday, September 20, the tournament’s second round was delayed due to challenging weather conditions. Korda took advantage of the delay to take a fun picture with the Snoopy mascot that paid a surprise visit to the course.The LPGA Tour shared a picture of Nelly Korda and Olivia Cowan standing next to the popular cartoon character, and the post’s caption read:“Snoopy paid us a visit during our rain delay @NWAChampionship 👀”Nelly Korda teed off at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Friday, but was unfortunately off to a shaky start. She scored 2-under 69 across 18 holes to land six strokes back, while Minami Katsu and Sarah Schmelzel tied for the lead.When speaking about her performance in the first round, Korda maintained a positive outlook on her game. She said that she could still place herself in a position to contend for the title; however, she would have to “figure out a few things” to get herself there.The 13-time LPGA Tour winner was able to play through one hole in her second day before play was suspended due to bad weather. She teed off on the par-4 10th hole and made a birdie on the hole before the round was interrupted.Nelly Korda’s appearance in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship marks her 17th LPGA Tour start of the season. After having a phenomenal season last year, Korda is still searching for her first win of the 2025 season.The Bradenton native has made the cut in all her 16 LPGA Tour starts this year and has recorded seven top-10 results. Her best results so far include a solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open.Nelly Korda lauds Stacy Lewis as a ‘great model’ following retirement announcementFormer World No. 1 golfer Stacy Lewis recently announced that she would retire from the LPGA Tour following the conclusion of the 2025 season. Lewis and Nelly Korda were paired together for the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, and the latter had beautiful things to say about the former.During a post-round press conference on Friday, Korda was asked to share how Stacy Lewis has impacted her career, and she said:“Getting to share this round with her the next two days has been incredible… At the end of the day, she's someone that I looked up to. She's such a great role model, and I wish her all the best in her next chapter in her life.”The World No. 2 golfer recalled getting to know Lewis through the Solheim Cup, noting that playing under her captaincy was “fun.” She also praised her for being a resilient golfer and for having a great work ethic.