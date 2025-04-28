Nelly Korda reveals plans for next week at her 'home course' ahead of upcoming events

Nelly Korda played several fantastic shots during the Chevron Championship in Texas. She was once again consistent with her game, proving why she is at the top of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Korda finished the tournament at 2-under par, tying for 14th place. After that, she discussed her future plans during a post-round interview in Texas.

Ad

Korda revealed that she will be involved in a junior event at her home course, the Concession. It is a prominent private golf course in Bradenton, Florida, well-known for its difficult layout, world-class facilities, and rich history.

Korda revealed that she also plans to defend her title at the Mizuho Americas Open. The 26-year-old also mentioned how much she enjoys playing on her home course, saying, (via ASAP Sports):

"I have my junior event next week at my home course. That's something I'm looking forward to. And then going back to New York at Mizuho, defending there. I just really like being in the city. It's something different. We don't get to do that very often."

Ad

Trending

Korda also spoke about her schedule for the coming months, provided she stays heallthy.

"I think the rest of the year, looking at my schedule, I'm definitely playing a little bit more if I'm healthy in the States. So I'm just excited to play all the events that I haven't gotten to. Playing ShopRite this year, playing in Hawai'i. So getting to travel to amazing places, doing what I love, so I have to be grateful for that."

Ad

Nelly Korda is still searching for her first win this season. Fans have high expectations of her, and potentially, a win could be right on the horizon for her.

How has Nelly Korda performed so far in the 2025 season?

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda had a massive season in 2024. She was able to clinch 11 top 10 finishes along with victories in seven tournaments. She also won her second golf major in that season. In comparison, Korda's 2025 season has gotten off to a slow start, but she has been playing consistently. Here's a summary of all the tournaments she's played this year so far:

Ad

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions:

Korda delivered a fantastic performance at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, finishing second with rounds of 71-67-67-65. Her total score of 270 (-18) earned her a hefty paycheck of $227,854.

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands:

Competing at Bradenton Country Club, Nelly Korda stayed consistent throughout the week, shooting 68-68-65-71 to finish tied for seventh at 272 (-12), taking home $51,522.

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass:

Ad

At Whirlwind Golf Club, Korda opened strong but cooled off slightly over the weekend, posting scores of 67-65-73-69 to finish T22 at 274 (-14), securing $22,539 in earnings.

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro:

Showing great consistency, Korda shot 67-68-67-72 at El Caballero Country Club, ending up tied for 16th with a total of 274 (-14), and earning $48,350.

The Chevron Championship:

Battling through a tough start with a 77 in Round 1 at The Club at Carlton Woods, Nelly Korda fought back with rounds of 68-71-70 to finish tied 14th at 286 (-2) in this major championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More