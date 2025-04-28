5 golfers who outdid their odds at the Chevron Championship 2025 ft. Lexi Thompson

The Chevron Championship concluded on Sunday, April 28. It was the first major championship of the year, and Mao Saigo won after a fiercely competitive playoff. The event took place at the Club at Carlton Woods with a total purse value of $8 million. Before the event, bet365 gave odds for a lot of players going into this event.
While many of the odds were nearly accurate, here are five players who outperformed them and played better than expected:
#5 Chanettee Wannasaen
Chanettee Wannasaen delivered an outstanding performance at the Chevron Championship 2025. She entered the tournament with odds of 175 and was ranked 50th on the list. Interestingly, Wannasae performed better, finishing in a tie for 18th place. She finished with a score of 287 (-1), shooting rounds of 73, 68, 73, and 73.
#4 Lindy Duncan
Lindy Duncan was among the top performers at this year's first major. Walking into this tournament, bet365 gave Duncan odds of 150 and positioned her at 46. On the other hand, during the tournament, she climbed the leaderboard like it was nothing and tied for first place.
However, things did not go well for Lindy Duncan in the playoffs, as she finished in fifth place. Duncan finished with a total score of 7-under-par 281, shooting 72, 66, 70, and 73.
#3 Mao Saigo
Mao Saigo won her first LPGA major title at the Chevron. She had a dramatic victory in the tournament, finishing tied for first place with four other golfers. A massive playoff took place, and Saigo emerged victorious in it.
As she walked into the tournament, she was in 33rd place with odds of 75. Saigo clearly outperformed and won the entire event with rounds of 70, 68, 69, and 74.
#2 Stephanie Kyriacou
Stephanie Kyriacou performed admirably in the 2025 Chevron. She played consistently throughout the tournament and finished two shots over par. This placed her tied for 30th place, which was far better than her odds. Kyriacou was given odds of 150 by bet365, which placed her 40th overall. Stephani Kyriacou shot 74, 71, 73, and 72 to finish with a +2 total score (290).
#1 Lexi Thompson
Lexi Thompson, who has semi-retired from the game, performed much better than expected. She has not been playing regularly, but she has managed to break into the top 15 in this tournament. Thompson finished with a total score two strokes below par.
Walking into the tournament, the odds in her favor were 125, which she obviously outperformed. Lexi Thompson shot a total of -2 (286), with rounds of 73, 67, 70, and 76.