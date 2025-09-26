Nelly Korda rocks $54 top at launch of Nike’s new venture with Kim Kardashian’s brand

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:44 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Nelly Korda - Image Source: Imagn

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian collaborated with Nike to launch NikeSKIMS, a new line of activewear clothing. The launch featured a lineup of high-performing athletes across various sports, including World No. 2 golfer, Nelly Korda.

The launch was held at House of Innovation, New York City, and NikeNYC shared a carousel of pictures showing the stars who showed up for the event. In one slide, Korda was photographed wearing a $54 brown mock neck bra top from the newly released collection. She paired it with wide-legged leather pants and wore her hair in braids and light waves to complete the look.

Nelly Korda posed for the picture with pro hurdler Anna Cockrell and pro volleyball player, Madisen Skinner, who all wore items from the collection too. She reposted the picture on her Instagram story.

Take a look:

Image via Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

SKIMS also shared another picture of Korda posing with athletes at the launch. She was photographed with the same group of people as before, but this time, they were joined by four-time Olympic medalist Romane Dicko.

Image via Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Earlier, Nelly Korda shared a close-up view of the makeup she wore for the event. She was glammed by celebrity makeup artist Rania Zohny, and her hair was styled by Iceyy Stylez, a New York-based pro hairstylist.

Image via Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Korda also shared pictures from the solo shoot she did for the campaign launch. She wore a V-neck bra top from NikeSkims for the shoot and paired it with matching cropped leggings.

She wrote in the caption:

“I feel powerful every time I move in NikeSKIMS. NikeSKIMS arrives September 26.”
Korda is one of the leading players on the LPGA Tour. She has won 15 tournaments on the tour and two major championships. She was also ranked as the World No. 1 player for 17 months until Jeeno Thitikul ended her reign, bumping her down to the No. 2 spot.

Nelly Korda promotes Tumi Travel backpack in new campaign

On September 10, Nelly Korda shared a video from a campaign she did for Tumi Travel, a luxury luggage brand. The Tumi Travel Icons Tested campaign featured the LPGA Tour star practicing her game on the course and engaging in different training routines.

In the voice-over, Korda spoke about being repeatedly tested before earning the title of an icon. The post's caption read:

“Before they call you an icon, you’re tested: again and again. From repetition to refinement, “Icons Tested” honors those who show up, put in the work, and push the limits of performance.”
Image via Korda’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/nellykorda

Nelly Korda joined Tumi Travels last year as one of its exclusive luggage partners. The brand announced in July, 2024, that Korda, alongside two-time PGA Tour winner Ludvig Aberg, would carry its backpacks on tour and in travel.

