Nelly Korda sends 1.1M IG followers a 2-word message ahead of 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Nelly Korda will head to Wisconsin in two weeks for the 2025 US Women's Open. She is in full preparation for the upcoming Major Championship as she posted a photo of herself from the golf course on her social media page recently.

Ad

The Bradenton resident took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (May 15) to share how sunny the day was with her 1.1M followers. Korda shared a selfie of herself sitting on a bench on the golf course and drinking ice-cold water from a bottle. A cooler box could be seen lying next to her as she sported a big hat, blue shirt, and dark peach trousers. She had only two words to describe the weather:

Ad

Trending

"Toasty out"

Korda's story - Source: via @nellykorda on Instagram

The 2025 US Women's Open will take place at the Erin Hills Golf Course from May 29th to June 1st, 2025. Last year, Nelly Korda couldn't make the cut at the tournament as Yuka Saso took home her second US Women's Open title.

Ad

This year, the World No. 1 will be looking to win the tournament for the first time in her career. She was last seen at the Mizuho Americas Open, where she finished T5 with a total score of 11-under.

Korda will be skipping the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba next week.

How many Major Championships has Nelly Korda won?

Nelly Korda at the 2024 Chevron Championship (Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda has won two out of five Major Championships in her career so far. She won the Chevron Championship in 2024 and the Women's PGA Championship in 2021.

Ad

Her best finishes at the rest of the three Major tournaments are:

US Women's Open: T8 (2022)

AIG Women's Open: T2 (2024)

Evian Championship: T8 (2022)

Last year, she fell two strokes behind Lydia Ko at the rain-affected AIG Women's Open to finish second. Korda had entered the Chevron Championship this year as the defending champion, however, she eventually finished T14 as Mao Saigo took home the title.

The US golfer had a disastrous start to her campaign at the Woodlands this year as she carded one birdie and six bogeys in an overcast Round 1. On the brink of being cut, she somehow clawed her way up to surpass the cutline. Although her performance underwent significant improvement in the rest of the rounds, it was not enough to defend her title. Her total score was 2-under, five strokes short of Saigo.

Nelly Korda will be looking for a turnaround in results as she aims for her maiden US Women's Open title in two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More