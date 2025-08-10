Nelly Korda sends $440M-worth Adam Sandler a message after featuring in Happy Gilmore 2

Nelly Korda ventured into the world of acting with Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. The former Women's World No. 1 golfer played a small, yet impactful cameo in the movie, which was liked by many fans. Recently, Korda sent a message to Sandler and spoke about the film.
On social media platform Instagram, Korda uploaded a photo with the $440M-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) actor. In the caption of her story, the 27-year-old golfer spoke about her experience of being a part of Happy Gilmore 2, and also expressed gratitude towards Sandler.
Korda wrote:
"It was so much fun being part of Happy Gilmore!! Thank you @adamsandler"
You can check Nelly Korda's story below:
Other than being a part of the movie, Nelly Korda marked another achievement as she joined Bryson DeChambeau in being a part of Donald Trump's Council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Apart from Korda and DeChambeau, veteran golfers like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are also part of the council.
However, DeChambeau might have added responsibility as he was named chairman of this council. As a part of the President's Council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, Korda will focus on promoting healthy eating, physical activity, and sports engagement across America.
Nelly Korda made a honest revalation about Happy Gilmore 2 last month
While it was known that the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau would be a part of Happy Gilmore 2, Nelly Korda's inclusion in the movie came as a surprise to many. As mentioned above, Korda in played a small cameo in the movie as a doctor at Westford State Mental Hospital.
Before Korda could play the AIG Women's Open towards the end of July, she spoke about Happy Gilmore 2 in a press conference. Korda at the time revealed she did not watch the movie, but also mentioned she planned on doing the same. She also spoke about how it felt to meet Adam Sandler.
Nelly Korda said:
"We're going to watch it either today or tomorrow. It was so cool getting to meet Adam Sandler, getting to be part of that process, and actually seeing how difficult acting is from that point of view."
You can check what Korda said in the tweet below:
While Korda's appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 left many fans excited, her performances on the golf course are yet to earn her a reward this season. In her last professional outing, Korda played at the AIG Women's Open in which she finished T36 after four rounds.
Similarly, the 2x Major winner also had some disappointing results in other tournaments which led to her falling off from the World No. 1 spot. In the ongoing season, Korda's best finishes were 2 and T2 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and U.S. Women's Open respectively.