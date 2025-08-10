Nelly Korda sends $440M-worth Adam Sandler a message after featuring in Happy Gilmore 2

Nelly Korda ventured into the world of acting with Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2. The former Women's World No. 1 golfer played a small, yet impactful cameo in the movie, which was liked by many fans. Recently, Korda sent a message to Sandler and spoke about the film.

Ad

On social media platform Instagram, Korda uploaded a photo with the $440M-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) actor. In the caption of her story, the 27-year-old golfer spoke about her experience of being a part of Happy Gilmore 2, and also expressed gratitude towards Sandler.

Korda wrote:

"It was so much fun being part of Happy Gilmore!! Thank you @adamsandler"

You can check Nelly Korda's story below:

Nelly Korda's story [Image via Instagram - @nellykorda]

Other than being a part of the movie, Nelly Korda marked another achievement as she joined Bryson DeChambeau in being a part of Donald Trump's Council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Apart from Korda and DeChambeau, veteran golfers like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are also part of the council.

Ad

Trending

However, DeChambeau might have added responsibility as he was named chairman of this council. As a part of the President's Council of Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, Korda will focus on promoting healthy eating, physical activity, and sports engagement across America.

Nelly Korda made a honest revalation about Happy Gilmore 2 last month

While it was known that the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau would be a part of Happy Gilmore 2, Nelly Korda's inclusion in the movie came as a surprise to many. As mentioned above, Korda in played a small cameo in the movie as a doctor at Westford State Mental Hospital.

Ad

Before Korda could play the AIG Women's Open towards the end of July, she spoke about Happy Gilmore 2 in a press conference. Korda at the time revealed she did not watch the movie, but also mentioned she planned on doing the same. She also spoke about how it felt to meet Adam Sandler.

Nelly Korda said:

"We're going to watch it either today or tomorrow. It was so cool getting to meet Adam Sandler, getting to be part of that process, and actually seeing how difficult acting is from that point of view."

Ad

You can check what Korda said in the tweet below:

AIG Women's Open @AIGWomensOpen Nelly Korda speaking about Happy Gilmore 2

Ad

While Korda's appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 left many fans excited, her performances on the golf course are yet to earn her a reward this season. In her last professional outing, Korda played at the AIG Women's Open in which she finished T36 after four rounds.

Similarly, the 2x Major winner also had some disappointing results in other tournaments which led to her falling off from the World No. 1 spot. In the ongoing season, Korda's best finishes were 2 and T2 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and U.S. Women's Open respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More