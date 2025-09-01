Nelly Korda sends an ‘LFG’ request to $10M worth basketball player while flaunting her new logo signature

Nelly Korda has shown her support for Caitlin Clark while giving fans a look at the basketball star’s new Nike logo collection. On Instagram, Korda shared a glimpse of the apparel box that featured Clark’s “CC” branding and signature packaging.

The package included a white hoodie with Clark’s new “CC” logo (her initials made by interlocking the Cs), a Nike tee, and the signature packaging that read “Caitlin was here.” Korda posted a picture of Clark’s apparel box, writing,

“@caitlinclark22 LFG” .

Screenshot of Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

Clark, who signed a record $28 million deal with Nike in 2024, has an estimated $10 million net worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), and unveiled her official logo on August 26. The emblem, built by interlocking her initials, will serve as the foundation for her upcoming signature apparel line. Nike confirmed that Clark’s collection will launch in 2026.

Announcing the release, Clark shared a video on Instagram featuring trucks transporting billboards with her logo, followed by a “Sports Talk” radio clip hailing her rise. She captioned the post:

“Tune in👀 Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026.”

The 23-year-old WNBA Rookie of the Year has become one of the biggest faces in women’s sports. Known to be a golf enthusiast, Clark even teed it up with Nelly Korda at The Annika driven by Gainbridge pro-am at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Korda recently competed at the FM Championship at TPC Boston, finishing T35 at 6-under par. The American golfer, who dropped from her World No. 1 position earlier, currently sits second in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Nelly Korda shares frustration in humorous way amid ongoing winless run

Nelly Korda’s recent struggles came to light once again after her T35 finish at the FM Championship. She opened strong with a 5-under in the first round but closed with a 3-over 75 on Sunday, continuing a recurring issue in her final rounds.

A few hours later, Korda addressed the slump herself. Posting a lighthearted photo with her caddie on Instagram, both appearing stunned, she wrote:

“Looking at my recent golf like 😦😂 Back to work!”

Despite making 15 consecutive cuts and leading the LPGA in birdie average at 4.59 per round, Nelly Korda’s season has been overshadowed by the absence of a victory. Her final-round scoring has been the biggest concern, climbing from 69.58 in 2024 to 71.27 this year. At the FM Championship alone, it marked the second time in three starts that she closed with a 75.

Her best results so far include a runner-up finish (T2) at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, as well as a solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18-under par. She has also posted a season-low round of 65. The 27-year-old now turns her attention to the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River’s Bend, where she finished T5 last year.

