Nelly Korda shares goofy moment with her furry friend in latest IG story

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 07, 2025 00:55 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda - Image Source: Imagn

Beyond her passion for golf, Nelly Korda has a deep love for animals. She recently posted an Instagram video showing the adorable moment she shared with her pet dog.

In the video, Korda can be seen wearing a light green top and green pants while lying on a couch. Meanwhile, an adorable dog was lying and relaxing right on top of her body. The video was set to the song, Breath (2 AM), by Anna Nalick.

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

This is not the first time the two-time major champion has shared footage of an adorable furry friend on Instagram. Her Instagram profile features a highlight specially dedicated to Rafi, her beloved cat who passed away in April this year.

After Rafi passed away, Nelly Korda shared several pictures and videos, honoring her beloved pet’s memory. In one picture collage, she was captured lying down and cuddling with Rafi, while smiling at the camera.

She wrote in the caption:

“15 years of amazing memories ❤️ You left the world with a big piece of my heart 😭💔 RIP Rafi.”
Image via Nelly Korda’s Instagram Story Highlight _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

In another picture, Korda joked that Rafi made her a “crazy cat lady.” She further wrote that she hopes everyone gets to experience the type of “unconditional, cuddly love” Rafi showed her in their lifetime.

Nelly Korda styles brown outfit while promoting Tumi Travel in new post

Last year, Korda partnered with Tumi Travel when she was announced as the brand’s first golf ambassador, joining two-time PGA Tour winner Ludvig Aberg. Both golfers now travel with the brand's luggage and backpacks while on tour.

Tumi Travel recently launched a new campaign called Icons Tested, starring Korda. To mark the launch, the Bradenton native shared an Instagram post where she wore a brown outfit while promoting the campaign.

In the post, Nelly Korda sported a coffee brown dress while standing against a gray backdrop. She paired the look with a pair of black shoes and posed with a Tumi Travel backpack in her hand.

In the caption, the three-time LET winner reflected on golf, saying it has taught her that true strength comes from focus, patience, and the determination to keep climbing to new heights. She added that she was excited to celebrate that same “drive” with Tumi Travel, tagging the brand in her post.

Speaking about the Icons Tested campaign, Nelly Korda explained that, for her, being iconic doesn’t mean being perfect. On the contrary, it’s about staying committed to your path and finding meaning in the small moments that add up over time.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner also acknowledged that her journey is always evolving, which is why she values having trusted people around her to lean on during challenging times.

