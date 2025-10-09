Nelly Korda shares hilarious revelation about cats flaunting her furry friend

World No. 2 golfer Nelly Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner and avid animal lover. She recently shared a hilarious picture of her cat with her 1.1 million followers.Korda’s Instagram post showed a cat lying on its back under the sun in an awkward position. She wrote in the caption:“Mood”Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaIn the next post, the LPGA Tour star shared another picture of the cat still lying on its back. This time, it appeared to shade its eyes from the scorching sun by raising one paw.Korda found it funny and wrote in the caption:“Even cats try to protect their eyes from the sun.”Still taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaNelly Korda often shares pictures of her pets on social media. In early September, she posted a photo dump on Instagram and the second slide was a picture of herself lying on a couch with her dog fully sprawled out on top of her body.In that same dump, Korda shared an an adorable picture of the dog rocking a red and white neck scarf. The dog also held a Spider-Man chew toy in its mouth, seemingly posing for the picture.Image taken from Korda’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaNelly Korda also had a cat named Rafi. However, Rafi unfortunately passed away in April.Heartbroken by the loss, the Bradenton native took to her Instagram stories to share touching tributes to the cat which she has known for 15 years.In one post, Korda shared a picture collage of herself and Rafi cuddling in bed. She wrote in the caption:“15 years of amazing memories ❤️ You left the world with a big piece of my heart 😭💔RIP Rafi.”Still taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykordaNelly Korda shared more hilarious stories about her late furry friend, writing that Rafi made her a “crazy cat lady.” She also noted that she hopes everyone experiences the kind of “unconditional cuddly love” Rafi showed her when it was alive.Nelly Korda shares photo dump from HawaiiNelly Korda was recently in Hawaii for the 2025 Lotte Championship. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a picture carousel on Instagram showing some of the key memories she made in Hawaii.In one slide, Korda was photographed sipping from a cup of Matcha in front of a Lotte Championship signage. In another, she was captured holding a water bottle as she walked down the green at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.She wrote in the caption:“Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKorda performed spectacularly at the Lotte Championship and finished the tournament three strokes shy of the title. She scored 14-under at the end of the four-day tournament and tied for fourth place with three other golfers, while Youmin Hwang clinched the title with 17-under.