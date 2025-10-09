  • home icon
Nelly Korda shares hilarious revelation about cats flaunting her furry friend

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 09, 2025 00:17 GMT
Nelly Korda _ [Image via Instagram/@nellykorda]
Nelly Korda _ [Image via Instagram/@nellykorda]

World No. 2 golfer Nelly Korda is a 15-time LPGA Tour winner and avid animal lover. She recently shared a hilarious picture of her cat with her 1.1 million followers.

Korda’s Instagram post showed a cat lying on its back under the sun in an awkward position. She wrote in the caption:

“Mood”
Still taken from Nelly Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Still taken from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

In the next post, the LPGA Tour star shared another picture of the cat still lying on its back. This time, it appeared to shade its eyes from the scorching sun by raising one paw.

Korda found it funny and wrote in the caption:

“Even cats try to protect their eyes from the sun.”
Still taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Still taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda often shares pictures of her pets on social media. In early September, she posted a photo dump on Instagram and the second slide was a picture of herself lying on a couch with her dog fully sprawled out on top of her body.

In that same dump, Korda shared an an adorable picture of the dog rocking a red and white neck scarf. The dog also held a Spider-Man chew toy in its mouth, seemingly posing for the picture.

Image taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Image taken from Korda’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda also had a cat named Rafi. However, Rafi unfortunately passed away in April.

Heartbroken by the loss, the Bradenton native took to her Instagram stories to share touching tributes to the cat which she has known for 15 years.

In one post, Korda shared a picture collage of herself and Rafi cuddling in bed. She wrote in the caption:

“15 years of amazing memories ❤️ You left the world with a big piece of my heart 😭💔RIP Rafi.”
Still taken from Korda&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda
Still taken from Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda shared more hilarious stories about her late furry friend, writing that Rafi made her a “crazy cat lady.” She also noted that she hopes everyone experiences the kind of “unconditional cuddly love” Rafi showed her when it was alive.

Nelly Korda shares photo dump from Hawaii

Nelly Korda was recently in Hawaii for the 2025 Lotte Championship. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a picture carousel on Instagram showing some of the key memories she made in Hawaii.

In one slide, Korda was photographed sipping from a cup of Matcha in front of a Lotte Championship signage. In another, she was captured holding a water bottle as she walked down the green at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

She wrote in the caption:

“Hawaii 🤙🏻🌺🫶🏼”

Korda performed spectacularly at the Lotte Championship and finished the tournament three strokes shy of the title. She scored 14-under at the end of the four-day tournament and tied for fourth place with three other golfers, while Youmin Hwang clinched the title with 17-under.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

