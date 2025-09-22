Nelly Korda shares the moment when she feels ‘powerful’ after unfortunate end at the NWA Championship 

Nelly Korda is still searching for her first win of the season. Korda's 2025 has not been her greatest year yet, and despite finishing in the top ten in 7 of her 16 starts, she lost her World No.1 ranking to Jeeno Thitkul. While Korda is hoping to make a comeback in the game, she recently named a moment when she feels extremely powerful.On September 22, the two-time major golf champion posted a promotional Instagram post for the new Nike gear. She claimed that the sports clothing she is wearing makes her feel powerful and is called NikeSKIMS. Korda disclosed in the caption of the photo that the new sports gear would be available to fans on September 26.The caption of the post read,&quot;I feel powerful every time I move in NikeSKIMS. NikeSKIMS arrives September 26.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNelly Korda currently has a multiyear apparel contract with Nike, which she signed in January 2023. According to the deal, Korda promotes Nike gear by wearing them in all of her tournament appearances. Thus, she is often seen wearing Nike shoes, clothing, and other accessories. Earlier in 2025, Nike also debuted the Nelly Korda &quot;Free Golf&quot; Collection (footwear), which is scheduled to launch during the 2025 holidays. Nike and Nelly Korda have also collaborated on a footwear product called Victory Tour 4. Currently, the footwear brand has advertised these sneakers on its own website for a staggering $220. The pair includes Nike's best features, such as Flyplate technology and the BOA Fit System.The last tournament Korda took part in was the NWA Championship, which was cut short due to unexpected weather conditions.Nelly Korda describes the suspension of the NWA Championship as an &quot;unfortunate&quot; endingWalmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&amp;G 2025 - Round Two - Source: GettyThis season, the NWA Championship was scheduled to be held at the Pinnacle Country Club, but the weather did not cooperate. The rain continued all weekend, rendering the course nearly unplayable for golfers owing to waterlogging. Furthermore, the weather forecast indicated that the rain would continue through Monday and Tuesday.The NWA Championship was suspended due to the requirement for a 36-hole game to be considered an official competition. Interestingly, Nelly Korda had a good start in round one, finishing with a total score of three under par. The golfer posted an Instagram story on what transpired during the event with the comment,&quot;Thank you Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for always taking such good care of us. Unfortunate end to one of the best weeks on Tour,&quot;Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:Nelly Korda reacts to cancellation of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Image via Instagram@nellykorda)According to ESPN, Korda's next scheduled tournament will be the Lotte Championship, which will begin on October 1 at the Hoakalei Country Club.