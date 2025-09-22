  • home icon
  Nelly Korda shares the moment when she feels 'powerful' after unfortunate end at the NWA Championship 

Nelly Korda shares the moment when she feels ‘powerful’ after unfortunate end at the NWA Championship 

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 16:41 GMT
GOLF: SEP 14 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda is still searching for her first win of the season. Korda's 2025 has not been her greatest year yet, and despite finishing in the top ten in 7 of her 16 starts, she lost her World No.1 ranking to Jeeno Thitkul. While Korda is hoping to make a comeback in the game, she recently named a moment when she feels extremely powerful.

On September 22, the two-time major golf champion posted a promotional Instagram post for the new Nike gear. She claimed that the sports clothing she is wearing makes her feel powerful and is called NikeSKIMS. Korda disclosed in the caption of the photo that the new sports gear would be available to fans on September 26.

The caption of the post read,

"I feel powerful every time I move in NikeSKIMS. NikeSKIMS arrives September 26."
Nelly Korda currently has a multiyear apparel contract with Nike, which she signed in January 2023. According to the deal, Korda promotes Nike gear by wearing them in all of her tournament appearances. Thus, she is often seen wearing Nike shoes, clothing, and other accessories.

Earlier in 2025, Nike also debuted the Nelly Korda "Free Golf" Collection (footwear), which is scheduled to launch during the 2025 holidays. Nike and Nelly Korda have also collaborated on a footwear product called Victory Tour 4. Currently, the footwear brand has advertised these sneakers on its own website for a staggering $220. The pair includes Nike's best features, such as Flyplate technology and the BOA Fit System.

The last tournament Korda took part in was the NWA Championship, which was cut short due to unexpected weather conditions.

Nelly Korda describes the suspension of the NWA Championship as an "unfortunate" ending

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&amp;G 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
This season, the NWA Championship was scheduled to be held at the Pinnacle Country Club, but the weather did not cooperate. The rain continued all weekend, rendering the course nearly unplayable for golfers owing to waterlogging. Furthermore, the weather forecast indicated that the rain would continue through Monday and Tuesday.

The NWA Championship was suspended due to the requirement for a 36-hole game to be considered an official competition. Interestingly, Nelly Korda had a good start in round one, finishing with a total score of three under par. The golfer posted an Instagram story on what transpired during the event with the comment,

"Thank you Walmart NW Arkansas Championship for always taking such good care of us. Unfortunate end to one of the best weeks on Tour,"
Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Nelly Korda reacts to cancellation of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Image via Instagram@nellykorda)
According to ESPN, Korda's next scheduled tournament will be the Lotte Championship, which will begin on October 1 at the Hoakalei Country Club.

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

