Why was the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 cancelled? Reason explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:37 GMT
The 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship kicked off on September 19 at the Pinnacle Country Club. While the first round of the event went smoothly, the weather drastically changed on the second day. Heavy rain altered the tournament's initial planned schedule, and it has eventually led to the event being completely canceled.

The LPGA Tour has officially suspended the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, as at least 36 holes are required to qualify the event as an official tournament. The tour also informed fans that initially the event was supposed to be postponed, but it is predicted that the rain on Sunday will continue through Monday and Tuesday.

The tour dropped an X post regarding the situation, which read,

"The course received 3.25” of rain last night, and after having assessed the golf course and consulted with our meteorologist and superintendent, the golf course is unplayable. Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event. As a result, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament, with only players' 18-hole score counting."
The LPGA Tour's post also highlighted that no CME points would be granted to any golfer because the tournament was considered unauthorized. However, the prize distribution will be completed, and more information will be made available later. The tour also praised Walmart and P&G for their tournament cooperation over the past 19 years, and they are looking forward to the event's 20th anniversary in 2026.

What is the prize distribution of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&amp;G 2025 - Cancelled - Source: Getty
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2025 - Cancelled - Source: Getty

The 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship had a $3 million prize pool, with the winner receiving $450,000. Talking more about it, here's a look at the tournament's prize distribution:

  • WIN: $450,000
  • 2: $279,144
  • 3: $202,499
  • 4: $156,649
  • 5: $126,085
  • 6: $103,160
  • 7: $86,349
  • 8: $75,652
  • 9: $68,010
  • 10: $61,896
  • 11: $57,310
  • 12: $53,489
  • 13: $50,127
  • 14: $47,071
  • 15: $44,320
  • 16: $41,875
  • 17: $39,736
  • 18: $37,902
  • 19: $36,374
  • 20: $35,150
  • 21: $33,929
  • 22: $32,705
  • 23: $31,484
  • 24: $30,260
  • 25: $29,191
  • 26: $28,122
  • 27: $27,050
  • 28: $25,981
  • 29: $24,911
  • 30: $23,994
  • 31: $23,077
  • 32: $22,160
  • 33: $21,243
  • 34: $20,325
  • 35: $19,563
  • 36: $18,798
  • 37: $18,035
  • 38: $17,270
  • 39: $16,504
  • 40: $15,894
  • 41: $15,283
  • 42: $14,673
  • 43: $14,059
  • 44: $13,449
  • 45: $12,990
  • 46: $12,532
  • 47: $12,073
  • 48: $11,614
  • 49: $11,156
  • 50: $10,697
  • 51: $10,393
  • 52: $10,087
  • 53: $9,780
  • 54: $9,476
  • 55: $9,169
  • 56: $8,863
  • 57: $8,559
  • 58: $8,252
  • 59: $7,948
  • 60: $7,642
  • 61: $7,490
  • 62: $7,335
  • 63: $7,183
  • 64: $7,031
  • 65: $6,876
  • 66: $6,724
  • 67: $6,573
  • 68: $6,418
  • 69: $6,266
  • 70: $6,114
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
