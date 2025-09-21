Why was the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship 2025 cancelled? Reason explored

The 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship kicked off on September 19 at the Pinnacle Country Club. While the first round of the event went smoothly, the weather drastically changed on the second day. Heavy rain altered the tournament's initial planned schedule, and it has eventually led to the event being completely canceled.

The LPGA Tour has officially suspended the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, as at least 36 holes are required to qualify the event as an official tournament. The tour also informed fans that initially the event was supposed to be postponed, but it is predicted that the rain on Sunday will continue through Monday and Tuesday.

The tour dropped an X post regarding the situation, which read,

"The course received 3.25” of rain last night, and after having assessed the golf course and consulted with our meteorologist and superintendent, the golf course is unplayable. Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event. As a result, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament, with only players' 18-hole score counting."

The LPGA Tour's post also highlighted that no CME points would be granted to any golfer because the tournament was considered unauthorized. However, the prize distribution will be completed, and more information will be made available later. The tour also praised Walmart and P&G for their tournament cooperation over the past 19 years, and they are looking forward to the event's 20th anniversary in 2026.

What is the prize distribution of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship?

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2025 - Cancelled - Source: Getty

The 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship had a $3 million prize pool, with the winner receiving $450,000. Talking more about it, here's a look at the tournament's prize distribution:

WIN: $450,000

2: $279,144

3: $202,499

4: $156,649

5: $126,085

6: $103,160

7: $86,349

8: $75,652

9: $68,010

10: $61,896

11: $57,310

12: $53,489

13: $50,127

14: $47,071

15: $44,320

16: $41,875

17: $39,736

18: $37,902

19: $36,374

20: $35,150

21: $33,929

22: $32,705

23: $31,484

24: $30,260

25: $29,191

26: $28,122

27: $27,050

28: $25,981

29: $24,911

30: $23,994

31: $23,077

32: $22,160

33: $21,243

34: $20,325

35: $19,563

36: $18,798

37: $18,035

38: $17,270

39: $16,504

40: $15,894

41: $15,283

42: $14,673

43: $14,059

44: $13,449

45: $12,990

46: $12,532

47: $12,073

48: $11,614

49: $11,156

50: $10,697

51: $10,393

52: $10,087

53: $9,780

54: $9,476

55: $9,169

56: $8,863

57: $8,559

58: $8,252

59: $7,948

60: $7,642

61: $7,490

62: $7,335

63: $7,183

64: $7,031

65: $6,876

66: $6,724

67: $6,573

68: $6,418

69: $6,266

70: $6,114

