Nelly Korda shares video sweating it out in the gym as she refuses to take a rest day even on vacation Sunday

Nelly Korda recently updated her Instagram stories with moments from a workout session in the gym. The LPGA Tour pro decided to spend her Sunday at the gym, even while on vacation.

Ad

Korda has around one million followers on her Instagram page, where she often updates her fans with moments from her personal and professional life. She is spending her days away from golf temporarily after the Founders Cup. On Sunday, Korda posted a video on her Instagram stories, where she was walking on a treadmill.

"Intervals to start my Sunday"

Screenshot from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story / source: @nellykorda on IG

The data displayed on her treadmill indicated towards Korda hitting 2.47 km over 25 minutes. Korda also shared a picture of Nike Strength dumbbells.

Ad

Trending

"Finish it off with"

Screenshot from Nelly Korda’s Instagram story / source: @nellykorda on IG

The golfer has played in two LPGA Tour events so far in 2025, and she has made the cut in both of them. On January 30, Korda stepped inside the arena of Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. At the Lake Nona Golf Course, she finished the event as the runner-up with a score of 18-under 270. Narrowly losing to A Lim Kim, she took home $227,854.

Ad

Her second LPGA Tour event of this season was at Bradenton, where Korda participated in the 2025 Founders Cup. She tied for the seventh place after four rounds. Korda concluded the event with a total score of 12-under 272, and earned a paycheck of $51.5k from the event.

Nelly Korda shared heartwarming note after Founders Cup

After Cognizant backed away from sponsorship, the 2025 Founders Cup tournament was moved to Bradenton. Korda happens to be a Bradenton native, and she did not miss the chance to compete in the LPGA Tour event.

Ad

After taking part in the Founders Cup, she posted a heartwarming note for the fans on Instagram. Nelly Korda wrote:

"Bradenton Thank you for all the support this week. No better feeling than playing at home in front of a hometown crowd. Weeks like this make me so grateful & thankful. Grateful for the fans, volunteers and sponsors that support all of us and thankful for the incredible 13 Founders that paved the way for us. Without them we wouldn't be able to live out our dreams."

Korda is currently taking a break from playing on the LPGA Tour for a few weeks. The 26-year-old American professional did not participate in this week's Honda LPGA Thailand event after playing in the Founders Cup. According to her comments during her post-HGV interview, Korda is scheduled to play in the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback