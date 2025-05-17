Nelly Korda and sister Jessica’s furry friends enjoy downtime over the weekend

26-year-old Nelly Korda shared an adorable picture of two pet dogs that belong to her and her sister, Jessica Korda. Both sisters are LPGA Tour stars who have had multiple victories on the circuit.

Ad

Korda is currently ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the Women’s World Golf Rankings. Last year, she won seven LPGA Tour events, including the Annika and the Mizuho Americas Open. She is also a two-time major champion and has won three events on the Ladies European Tour and a total of 15 events on the LPGA Tour.

Meanwhile, Jessica Korda has won six LPGA Tour events and placed second in the 2022 Chevron Championship. She took an indefinite break from playing golf in 2023 due to a back injury.

Ad

Trending

In addition to being a golfer, Nelly Korda is also a pet lover, as is Jessica. The former recently shared an adorable picture of her dog lying down beside Jessica’s dog. She captioned it:

“@sircharlesthe_iv + Ollie man”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda also owned a cat named Rafi. However, he unfortunately passed away in April. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner shared a series of posts giving tribute to her deceased furry friend. In one of the pictures she shared, Korda celebrated 15 years of being with Rafi. She captioned it:

Ad

“15 years of amazing memories ❤️ you left the world with a big piece of my heart 😭 💔 RIP Rafi.”

Here’s a look at the post:

Still taken from Korda's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Nelly also called herself a “crazy cat lady” and sent “lots and lots of belly rubs to heaven” for her adorable Rafi.

Ad

“A dream”: Nelly Korda expresses excitement at being featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Nelly Korda made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue. She shared some pictures from her photoshoot with the magazine on Instagram with the caption:

“✨✨A DREAM ✨✨ AHHHHHH 😱 so excited to be featured alongside so many fellow athletes and amazing women! 💗 Had the most amazing time last year w/ the best crew! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen! #SISwim25”

Ad

In the pictures she shared, the World No. 1 was captured wearing a range of fashionable swimsuit sets, including a black one-handed swimsuit. She also posed in an electric blue one-piece and a two-piece orange and maroon set. The shoot was held on a beach at Boca Raton, Florida.

Take a look at the post here:

Ad

When speaking to Sports Illustrated, Nelly Korda said:

“Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport. I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me, and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love."

Notably, Nelly comes from a family of sportspeople. In addition to her sister being a golfer, her brother Sebastian Korda is a professional tennis player, and her parents are also retired professional tennis players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More