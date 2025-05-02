Sebastian Korda's sister Jessica shares glimpses of American adorably fulfilling his 'uncle duty'

American ATP star, Sebastian Korda, recently shared an adorable glimpse of his outing with his sister Jessica Korda's son. The 24-year-old was seen holding hands with the little one, as they explored the natural beauty of Prague Zoo. The update came after his disappointing defeat at the round of 32 in Madrid.

Ad

Sebastian Korda is the youngest sibling of LPGA golfers Jessica and Nelly Korda. The six-time LPGA Tour winner Jessica married former pro golfer Johnny DelPrete on December 11, 2021. The couple later welcomed their first child, Greyson John DelPrete, on February 3, 2024. The ATP pro shares a close bond with his nephew Greyson, as seen on social media. This includes joking about forming a doubles team with him and passing on his signature hairband style.

Ad

Trending

Jessica Korda recently shared a short video clip from her adorable outing with her son, Greyson and brother Sebastian Korda. In the video shot from Jessica's POV, Sebastian Korda was seen holding hands with the toddler as they walked among the busy crowd at the Prague Zoo.

The ATP star was seen dressed in a white T-shirt while his nephew matched the color of his pants. Korda's sister added more to the adorable glimpse by including a two-word caption to the story.

Ad

"Uncle Duty," she wrote.

Sebastian Korda's sister Jessica Korda's story | Image Source Instagram

After the unexpected result in Madrid, Sebastian Korda is now getting himself ready for the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Rome. The event is set to commence on the 9th of May.

Ad

Casper Ruud promises to keep the generational rivalry against Sebastian Korda alive

Sebastian Korda at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda's recent defeat against Casper Ruud turned out to be a lot more than just the American's exit from the Masters 1000 event. After the defeat, Ruud remembered the rivalry that his father, Christian Ruud, shared with Sebastian's father, Petr Korda. Remembering their meeting back in 1999, where Petr Korda defeated Christian Ruud, Casper Ruud marked the latest result as a family revenge.

Ad

"Honestly, I thought he had lost to Petr before, so I was out here seeking revenge for the family, but this is an even better statistic for us. We’ll try to keep it alive for as long as possible. It’s fun that you see certain situations like this where father and son have played and are doing well," he said, in a post match interview.

Ad

He also expressed his urge to keep competing against the American rival, with a feeling that he would someday surpass the family lead.

"I’m sure Sebi and I will play many more times in our career and I’ll try my best to keep him behind me but at some point, I’m sure he’ll catch up or get a win over the Ruud family," he added.

After his victory over Sebastian Korda, Casper Ruud swiftly made it to the semifinals in Madrid. The ATP star is set to face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina for a spot in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More