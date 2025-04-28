Nelly Korda sums up her week at the Chevron Championship after a disappointing finish

Nelly Korda finished with a 70 to tie for 14th place at the Chevron Championship. Her opening round, however, was a setback, as she posted a 77 on Thursday. Although she fought back to make the cut and closed the gap to within four shots of the lead on Saturday, consecutive double bogeys on the back nine ended her chances of a repeat victory.

Ad

She even expressed how she came underprepared for the first Major of the season. At the post-round presser, when Nelly Korda was asked about her week at the Chevron Championship, she offered a rather cryptic reply. She said:

“It's been a grind. The start of the week was amazing having all the champions, past champions celebrate and having Chef Keller prepare an amazing meal. Such an unforgettable moment.”

Ad

Trending

Nelly Korda expressed that she wished she could erase her performance on Thursday. However, she mentioned that as she walked onto the 8th tee at 7-over-par, she was able to make it to the weekend, which she considered something to be proud of. However, she also added:

“Don't have my best stuff right now but grinded through the weekend and hopefully I can continue building on this.”

Ad

LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

However, let's not forget her historic win at the Chevron Championship last year, making 2024 indeed the year for Nelly Korda.

Ad

Nelly Korda wins the 2024 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda secured her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour victory last year at The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, winning by two shots over Maja Stark.

Korda completed the final seven holes of her third round on Sunday morning, finishing with a 3-under 69 to tie for second alongside Brooke Henderson, one shot behind 54-hole leader Haeran Ryu.

Ad

In her final round, just a few hours later, Korda parred the first two holes while her competitors struggled. She then made back-to-back birdies on holes three and four to take a two-shot lead over 2024 LPGA Tour rookie Jin Hee Im, sitting at 12-under. The 25-year-old added another birdie on the par-5 8th hole, reaching 13-under and parring the 9th hole to turn in 33 with a three-shot advantage.

Korda made another birdie on the par-4 10th hole, moving to 14-under, before posting her first bogey of the round on 11, dropping her back to 13-under. That was the first shot she had given back to the field since her bogey on the 7th hole on Friday.

After making history by winning her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour start at the 2024 edition of The Chevron Championship, Korda celebrated by cannonballing into the lake to the left of the green at The Club at Carlton Woods, which was a memorable way to mark her second career major championship title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More