82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods and World No. 1 Nelly Korda partnered with sports equipment company TaylorMade Golf to film a golf tutorial video. In the video, the two icons showed viewers how to score 100 yards on the golf course from inside.

Tiger Woods has had one of the most remarkable golf careers in history, with 15 major championship titles and 41 wins on the European Tour. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021 and has been named the PGA Tour Player of the Year 11 times.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda has 15 LPGA Tour wins and three victories on the Ladies European Tour. A two-time major championship winner, she clinched the title at the 2024 Chevron Championship and the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship.

On Wednesday, April 23, TaylorMade Golf posted a video on YouTube featuring Woods and Korda discussing the best tactics to use for shots below 100 yards. At the beginning of the video, the 82-time PGA Tour winner made the introduction, saying:

“Hi everyone. We’re here in the 100 yards and in, part of the program, and I’m here with one of the best players to ever live, Nelly. And we’re gonna hit some shots from 89 to 113 yards. So if you want to improve your game, this is where you need to spend most of your time.” [0:01] (Via YouTube)

For the first hole, Korda aimed for an 89-yard shot using a 54-degree wedge golf club. A few moments later, the two attempted to make uphill shots using different techniques. Korda opted for a higher shot by using a “check-check release” method with a 58-degree wedge club. Her ball landed a few feet away from the hole, and Tiger Woods applauded her shot, saying:

“Okay, you win.”

When it was Woods’ turn, he made a draw shot using a 56-degree wedge club, and his ball landed at the lip of the hole. He further explained that the beauty of the short game was the ability to play different shot shapes and still make good shots.

Tiger Woods features in long iron clinic with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

Two weeks ago, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy partnered with TaylorMade Golf to film a tutorial on how to use long iron clubs. At the beginning of the video, Woods said:

“Hi, I’m Tiger Woods, here with two of the best players in the world. We’re gonna talk about long irons, and no good long iron is complete without a tutorial.”

During the tutorial, the three golf icons attempted to shoot their balls from between 216 and 225 yards. After McIlroy nailed the first shot, Tiger Woods joked that the video was over due to how impressive it was. And after Scheffler made his, Woods also applauded him for a “great shot,” saying it was perfect.

In the rest of the video, the three PGA Tour stars discussed more techniques on how to make shots by taking advantage of the buoyancy the wind provides.

