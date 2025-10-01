Nelly Korda updates her view on matcha after once 'hating' it

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda is trying new things, and she’s loving them. She recently gave matcha a second try after hating it the first time she took it, and has updated her followers with her new view on the drink.

Ad

Korda is on the ground at the Hoakalei Country Club for the 2025 Lotte Championship. Ahead of the tournament, she stopped at a Pua Blooms Matcha Bar on the golf course and tried matcha for the second time ever.

The World No. 2 golfer shared a picture of herself taking a sip of her matcha drink while posing in front of a Lotte Championship signage. She wrote in the caption:

“First time I ever tried matcha I hated it… so I gave it another chance @puablooms 10/10”

Ad

Trending

Image via Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: IG/@nellykorda

Before that, the Bradenton native shared a picture of the Pua Blooms stand, showing their matcha and coffee options. She captioned it:

Ad

“So cute”

Image via Korda’s IG story _ Source: IG/@nellykorda

On the subject of trying new things and liking them, Nelly Korda also recently tried new footwear that she normally wouldn't wear because it's outside her style. She shared a picture of herself wearing the Nike Astra Ultra women's sneakers, which featured a low-profile silhouette and soccer-cleat design.

Ad

Korda revealed that she was initially on the fence about wearing the $115 shoes. However, she shared that they were beginning to grow on her due to how comfortable they were.

“I was skeptical [because] this style isn't me, but wow they're growing on me & so comfy, they're crazy soft too,” she wrote.

Image via Korda’s IG story _ Source: Instagram/@nellykorda

Korda’s appearance in the 2025 Lotte Championship will mark her 17th LPGA Tour start of the season. While she has had a good year so far, her performance this season pales in comparison to last year's as she is still chasing her first win of 2025.

Ad

Nelly Korda poses in $54 top at NikeSKIMS Launch

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently teamed up with Nike to launch a brand-new activewear line called NikeSKIMS. The star-studded launch brought out some of the biggest names in sports, including world No. 2 golfer, Nelly Korda.

The event took place at the House of Innovation in New York City. Following the conclusion of the event, NikeNYC posted a carousel of photos showing off the athletes in attendance.

Ad

Korda was featured in the picture carousel wearing a $54 brown mock-neck bra top from the collection. She paired it with wide-leg leather pants and styled her hair in braids with soft waves to finish the look.

Korda was captured posing alongside hurdler Anna Cockrell and volleyball star Madisen Skinner, who were also rocking pieces from the new line.

Image via Skims _ Source: Instagram/@skims

Just a few days before that, Nelly Korda had also given fans a peek behind the scenes of her solo campaign shoot for NikeSKIMS. In those photos, she wore a V-neck bra top matched with cropped leggings which showcased the new line’s sleek and functional design.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More