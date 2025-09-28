Nelly Korda flaunts $115 shoes now 'growing' on her after initial skepticism

World No. 2 golfer Nelly Korda is switching up her fashion and is exploring new things. She recently tried a new pair of shoes outside her usual style and revealed that she was beginning to like them.Korda shared a picture of herself wearing the Nike Astra Ultra women’s shoes which cost $115. The black shoes feature a low-profile silhouette and asymmetrical velvet lace similar to soccer cleats.In the caption, the LPGA Tour star shared that the shoes were starting to grow on her.“I was skeptical [because] this style isn't me, but wow they're growing on me &amp; so comfy, they're crazy soft too” she wrote.Image via Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: [Instagram/@nellykorda]Earlier on, Korda revealed that she was on an early morning flight, but didn't share her destination. She shared a picture of her foot clad in the Nike shoes and wrote:“Early morning ✈️”Image via Korda’s Instagram story _ Source: [Instagram/@nellykorda]The Bradenton native was recently featured in the launch of NikeSKIMS, an active wear collection released by Kim Kardashian and Nike. She attended the brand’s launch event at House of Innovation in New York City:During the event, Nelly Korda was spotted wearing a $54 brown mock neck bra top from NikeSKIMS. She was photographed alongside several other top-performing athletes, including Madisen Skinner, Anna Cockrell, and Romane Dicko.Image via Skims’ Instagram _ Source: [Instagram/@skims]Korda was also featured in a shoot for the brand while wearing a brown bra top and matching leggings. She shared a carousel of pictures from the photo shoot and wrote in the caption:“I feel powerful every time I move in NikeSKIMS. NikeSKIMS arrives September 26.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs seen on the Nike website, the three-time LET winner revealed that she loves the Matte collection in the newly released drop. She said it’s one of her favorite pieces because it flatters her body and makes her feel strong whenever she wears it.Nelly Korda looks back at her ‘fun week’ at the 2025 Kroger Queen City ChampionshipNelly Korda made her 15th LPGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. Following the tournament's conclusion, she shared an Instagram post looking back on her time at TPC River’s Bend.The 27-year-old golfer posted pictures of herself on the course. In one slide, she was captured squatting and reading the green and in another, she was captured mid-swing.She wrote in the caption:&quot;Fun week in @queencitylpga #DropitLow Arkansas next 😀”Image via Instagram _ Source: [Instagram/@nellykorda]Nelly Korda put up a great performance at TPC River’s Bend. She went up against the best of the best on the LPGA Tour and scored 15-under 273 across 72 holes.The 15-time LPGA Tour winner tied for fifth position with Jennifer Kupcho, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim, and three other golfers. She was five strokes behind Charley Hull, who clinched the title with a 20-under to claim her third LPGA Tour title.Nelly Korda’s performance on the LPGA Tour has been decent this year. After dominating on the tour last year, she seems to be struggling through this season and is still chasing her first win of the year.So far, Korda’s best result of the season is a solo second in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She also tied for second in the U.S. Women’s Open and missed the title by two strokes.