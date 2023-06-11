Nick Taylor shatters the course record at RBC Canadian Open with a spectacular 9-under 63 on Day 3

Nick Taylor broke the course record at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Day 3 of the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor's amazing performance, which included a splendid 9-under 63, not only placed him as the low Canadian after three rounds but also set the stage for a possibly historic final round.

Taylor's record-breaking round began with five birdies on the first nine holes. The momentum continued to grow as he added a birdie on the par-3 14th hole, dubbed "The Rink" this week. With each good shot, the crowd's excitement mounted, and Taylor's calm demeanor throughout the day was admirable.

Nick Taylor outperformed the field by roughly three and a half strokes on Saturday. His performance on Thursday, when he ranked 148th in Strokes Gained, putting and lost little more than three strokes to the field, may have appeared depressing.

Taylor, on the other hand, made a spectacular comeback, gaining nearly three strokes on the field with his putting on Saturday. This considerable improvement in his putting game highlighted his ability to adapt and boost his performance when it needed the most.

“It's kind of a continuation of yesterday. I drove it really nicely yesterday. Did that again today. Just started making putts,” Taylor said. “I feel like I've been putting really nice this year. The last three or four weeks just haven't seen the ball going in. I made a couple at the end of the first day when I was struggling, to see the ball finally go in the hole."

Nick Taylor sheepishly said to his playing partner, Greyson Sigg, as he walked down the first fairway, that he wasn't widely recognized as a famous Canadian.

However, four hours later, the story had evolved slightly. Nick Taylor's outstanding exhibition of skill and finesse on the course was unmistakable, and he suddenly finds himself in the spotlight heading into Sunday's final round, trying to end Canada's nearly 70-year drought at the tournament.

Greyson Sigg acknowledged the huge impact Taylor's performance had on his fellow competitor's reputation.

"You could see the crowds growing and growing, and he did a pretty good job of it," Sigg said. "In scoring, I looked at him and said, 'Now you're a famous Canadian.'"

Current standing of Nick Taylor at RBC Canadian Open

Nick Taylor's RBC Canadian Open trip has been interesting, as evidenced by his scores in each round. Taylor encountered some difficulties in the first round, finishing with a score of 75 (+3).

He promptly recovered in the second round, displaying his abilities with a fantastic score of 67 (-5). Taylor, however, stole the show on Day 3, delivering a fantastic performance and surpassing the course record with a score of 63 (-9). This excellent round catapulted him to the top of the tournament, giving him the title of lowest Canadian after three rounds.

Nick Taylor is in eighth place going into the final round with a total score of 11-under. Fans are looking forward to his performance in the tournament's final phases, hoping that he can maintain his momentum and earn a memorable victory on home soil.

