Michael Block enjoyed a successful campaign in 2023 and recorded his best finish at a Major to date. He was placed in the T15 position at the PGA Championship in 2023.

Block, however, is skeptical that he will be able to repeat the same feat in 2024. The America spoke about his experience of playing at the PGA Championship during a recent appearance on the Country Club Adjacent Podcast. He admitted that it would be challenging for him to again finish in the top 15 in the major.

Block stated that traveling the world and getting to know new people will be his top priorities in 2024.

"It's going to be tough to beat 23, to be honest, ever again in my life," Block said. "There's no way, actually, I'm going to top 15 in a major and then traveling around the world, basically meeting all the people I have. There's no way I (can) beat it. I'm just going to go out and try to not embarrass myself, go out and have a good time is my first thing."

Michael Block talked candidly about his upcoming PGA Tour appearance. He disclosed that he will be competing with Farmers Insurance and American Express this year.

"I've got a couple of tour events here early coming up. I've got the Farmers Insurance and The American Express at PGA West. I've got those in January. So we're going to see how that kind of directs me. So if I go play well in one of those, that could light up 2024," he added.

Block played at Farmers Insurance and American Express in 2023 but failed to make the cut. At the American Express, he scored 7-under par 209 after three rounds of 65, 71, and 73 and shot 74 and 73 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Michael Block's performance in 2023

Michael Block was granted special exemptions to participate in select PGA Tour and DP World Tour events in 2023. However, he failed to make the cut in the majority of the Tour events in which he has played.

Block started the year playing at The American Express but failed to make the cut. His poor performance continued in the Farmers Insurance Open, where he once again failed to make the cut.

His biggest performance came in a tie for 15th place with Eric Cole and Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship. He fired three rounds of 70 at the Major, then one round of 71 to finish one stroke over par.

Block had also participated in the World Wide Technology Championship, the RBC Canadian Open, and the Charles Schwab Challenge, but had not made the cut in any of them.

In addition, Block had participated in the ISPS Handa Australian Open, where he tied for 27th place.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Michael Block competed in 2023:

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

PGA Championship: T15

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: CUT

ISPS Handa Australian Open: T27