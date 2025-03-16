"No worse outcome" - Fans react to Rory McIlroy taking the solo lead at The Players Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy is currently holding a solo lead in the suspended final round of the ongoing Players Championship. J.J Spaun, who had been one of the leaderboard toppers throughout the week, including Round 3, is trailing him by one shot (at the time of writing).

McIlroy hasn't won a Major championship in a decade and while the Major season is still a month away, by the looks of it, the Northern Irish star seems to be the favorite to win the Players Championship, often dubbed as the 'fifth Major'. He had won the tournament in 2019.

At the moment, McIlroy has a score of 12-under. He has played 11 holes so far and has recorded one eagle, three birdies, and one bogey. The PGA Tour took to its X account to post a video of him taking the solo lead.

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section to give their opinions about the same.

"No worse outcome than Rory winning"

"His putting won’t hold up," one fan said.

"He’ll choke it," another added.

However, despite some critics, there was ample support for McIlroy as well.

"Love seeing Rory at the top"

"Locked in and going for it," one fan cheered.

"Let’s go Rory," another added.

How many holes does Rory McIlroy have left to play in the suspended final round of the Players Championship?

Rory McIlroy at THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy is yet to play seven holes in the suspended final round of the Players Championship. Play was suspended at 1:15 pm ET due to thunderstorms.

As the storms were expected, tee times were already moved up by three hours. The golfers were sent off split into tees and threesomes. The sunset is slated to be at 7:53 pm on Sunday (March 16).

Players had faced heavy winds on Saturday during Round 3.

