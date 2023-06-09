"Nobody’s perfect" - Bryson DeChambeau sparks controversy, suggests 9/11 families should forgive Saudi Arabia

The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf has been making the front page headlines of newspapers since it was announced on June 6. The merger only brought intense hate to the PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan, who was asked to resign from his position. LIV Golf has faced great opposition because of its ties to Saudi Arabia, which was allegedly involved in the 9/11 terrorist attack in America.

While the arrangement disappointed PGA Tour players, LIV golfers are overjoyed to be able to return to their home tours. In a recent CNN interview, Bryson DeChambeau, speaking about the families who lost loved ones in the terrible incident in 2001, emphasized that people should forgive Saudi Arabia and move on with their life.

He stated that it has been more than two decades since the accident and that it is time to work together to improve things.

"I think we’ll never be able to repay the families back for what exactly happened just over 20 years ago and what happened is definitely horrible," he said. "I think as time has gone on, 20 years has passed, we’re in a place now where it’s time to start trying to work together to make things better together as a whole."

DeChambeau went on to say that he is a golfer and can't necessarily say much about it, but he believes that Saudi Arabia is trying to work on being a better ally. Adding to his statement, Bryson said:

"It’s unfortunate what has happened and something I can’t necessarily speak on. I’m a golfer. But what I can say is that what they’re trying to do, what they’re trying to work on is to be better allies because we are allies with them.

"I’m not going to get into politics, I’m not specialized in that. What I can say is they’re trying to do good for the world and showcase themselves in a light that hasn’t been seen in a while. Nobody’s perfect, but we’re all trying to improve in life."

Bryson DeChambeau sparked controversy on the Internet for his comment on 9/11 families. One Twitter user wrote:

"My gosh there’s a lot here. Impossible to summarize all the batsh*t crazy in this interview. Just spend 5 minutes watching it."

American golfer Michael Kim wrote:

"Bryson loves the spotlight so much he doesn’t get how cringe all of this looks."

"I hope they can find a way" - Bryson DeChambeau opens up about players who stayed loyal to PGA Tour

The launch of LIV Golf coincides with a civil war, with dozens of players leaving the Tour for money and joining the series, while others remain loyal to their home Tour and have turned down million-dollar offers. But it seems like their sacrifice has been in vain as PGA Tour and DP World Tour agree to be on the same page with LIV Golf.

In a CNN primetime interview, Bryson DeChambeau expressed sympathy for the players that remained faithful to Jay Monahan and decided to participate on the Tour. He stated:

“I feel bad for the information that was delivered to the players on the PGA Tour who stuck with him [Monahan]. Whether it’s right or wrong is always subject to what people believe. A lot of players weren’t willing to take the risk, whereas players like myself had decent information and were willing to."

The 2020 US Open winner continued by saying that he felt bad for the PGA Tour players because they were told one thing and something else happened. He continued:

"I do feel bad for the PGA Tour players because they were told one thing and something else happened. On our side [LIV] we were told one thing and it’s come to fruition. It does stink a little bit from my perspective that the PGA Tour players are not necessarily winning. I hope they can find a way to make sure they are valued in the same way we are at LIV.”

